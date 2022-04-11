The GRA has provided a list of companies mandated to charge the 1.5% E-Levy when implementation kicks in on May 1, 2022

The list includes 26 Bank of Ghana-approved payment service providers and specialised deposit-taking institutions

All commercial banks providing electronic transactions are also mandated to charge the applicable charges for E-Levy

As the May 1, 2022, E-Levy implementation date approaches, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has released a list of key institutions that will charge the 1.5% tax.

GRA’s Head of Compliance of the Domestic Tax Revenue Unit, Victor Yao Akogo, told Joy News that apart from the main entities with the licence to issue electron money, other entities will deduct the tax on behalf of the Authority.

- Bank of Ghana approved electronic money issuers like MTN Mobile Money, the following payment service providers are mandated to charge the E-Levy:

Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited

GCB G-Money

Yup Ghana Limited

Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited

Zeepay Ghana Limited

AppsNmobile Solutions Limited

Bsystems Limited

Cellulant Ghana Limited

Dreamoval Limited

Emergent Payments Ghana Limited

Etranzact Limited

ExpressPay Ghana Limited

Fast Pace Transfer Limited

Global Accelerex Ghana Ltd

Halges Financial Technologies Limited

Hubtel Limited Payment

IT Consortium Limited

MFS Ghana Limited

Moolre Limited

Nfortics Ghana Limited

Nsano Limited

PaySwitch Ghana Limited

Transsnet Payments Ghana Limited

Techfin Innovations Ltd

ZappGhana Limited

Titan Payment Systems

- All banks that provide electronic transactions are mandated to charge the applicable fees for E-Levy; and

- Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) like Rural and Community Banks

President Nana Akufo-Addo signed the controversial E-Levy bill into law just two days after a one-sided Parliament of Majority MPs passed it.

With the bill now a law, the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority will begin implementing the collection of the 1.5% tax to be charged in some mobile money and electronic transactions.

E-Levy: Five Main Transactions That Will Be Affected By The New 1.5% Tax

After Ghana’s Parliament passed the controversial 1.5% E-levy tax bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, YEN.com.gh brings you the five central transactions that the new tax will affect.

According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the new levy will affect five principal transactions, key among them mobile money transactions.

The transactions that the tax will affect are as follows:

Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI)

Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI;

Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts;

Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts;

Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual.

