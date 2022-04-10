The Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo has announced that parts of Accra, from Saturday, April 9 to Thursday, June 30, will experience daily power outages

Customers served by the ECG distribution system crossing the transmission lines between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor will be affected

An official statement from the company said the outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line

Residents of some areas in the Greater Accra Region will endure day-time outages starting Saturday, April 9 to Thursday, June 30, the Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo, says.

The establishment has served notice to customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG.

An official statement by GRIDCo on Friday, April 8, 2022, said the outage will affect customers served by the ECG distribution system crossing the transmission lines between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra during the day for the stated period.

Upgrade of transmission capacity

The power outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line.

''This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs,'' the Company said.

The work is said to involve taking out of service two 16kV transmission lines.

The company apologised for any inconvenience it may cause customers during the period.

Source: YEN.com.gh