E-Levy: Akufo-Addo Quickly Signs Controversial Tax Bill Into Law
President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the controversial E-Levy bill into law just two days after a one-sided Parliament of Majority MPs passed it.
With the bill now a law, the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority can begin implementing the collection of the 1.5% tax to be charged in some mobile money and electronic transactions.
Meanwhile, Minority MPs, who walked out of the chamber shortly before the bill was passed, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the passage of the tax.
They insist that Parliament did not have the quorum to pass the tax policy.
Source: YEN.com.gh