President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the controversial E-Levy bill into law just two days after a one-sided Parliament of Majority MPs passed it.

With the bill now a law, the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority can begin implementing the collection of the 1.5% tax to be charged in some mobile money and electronic transactions.

Meanwhile, Minority MPs, who walked out of the chamber shortly before the bill was passed, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the passage of the tax.

They insist that Parliament did not have the quorum to pass the tax policy.

