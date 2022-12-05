More and more labour unions across the country are kicking against a proposed haircut on pension funds

The latest to add their voice to the growing calls is the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT)

At a news conference on Monday, NAGRAT and the other unions vowed to resist such a move

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has joined a growing list of labour unions kicking against a proposed haircut on pension funds.

According to the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, they, together with labour unions in the country, will resist any attempt by the Akufo-Addo-led government to reduce the value of pension funds of public sector workers.

L-R: Some agitating Ghanaians and Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @moi.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

We Feel Shortchanged: Labour Unions Vow To Resist Proposed "Haircut" On Pension Funds

At a press conference on Monday, December 5, 2022, Angel revealed how labour unions feel shortchanged by the announcement after they were informed of the government’s intention to reduce the values of investments of public sector workers due to the debt exchange programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The teacher unions will not accept this. We are members of the forum made up of the public sector unions and we want to assure our members that we will resist this move by government by any means necessary…We will not under any circumstances be shortchanged by any government taking away any pensioner’s money,” he stated.

Debt Restructuring: Health Services Warn Government Against Plans To Touch Worker's Pensions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had been warned to stay off the pensions of workers in the country.

According to the Health Services Workers Union, such a move which forms part of a debt restructuring programme for the country, will be resisted.

Addressing the media, General Secretary of the Union Franklin Owusu Ansah warned the government to stay away from their pensions.

Domestic Debt Exchange: Minority In Parliament Vows To Resist Attempts To Restructure Ghana’s Debt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the minority in parliament had indicated its readiness to employ all legal means available to block the proposed Domestic Debt Exchange programme announced by the minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, his side cannot support the policy in its current form.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh