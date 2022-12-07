The Minority in parliament is insisting it hasn’t approved the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu says the public should have utmost faith in their ability to hold the government accountable

Addressing the media, the Tamale South MP explained that what was approved was just the policy principle of the budget

The opposition in parliament has described as unfair, attacks on them by a section of the populace after the approval of the 2023 budget.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, what the house and the NDC MPs approved was just the policy principle statement.

The Tamale South MP said the move does not mean approving the entire budget and the taxes introduced.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Haruna Iddrisu called on the public to have utmost faith and confidence in the resolve of the NDC Minority to hold the government accountable and protect the public interest.

2023 Budget: We're Still Opposed To Taxes Introduced By Akufo-Addo Government - Minority

He also added that the minority is still against the taxes introduced in the 2023 Budget.

“We are not for the two and a half per cent VAT increase, we are not for the debt exchange restructuring because it is not contractual law and obligations,” he insisted.

2023 Budget: Ato Forson Describes Policy Statement As Empty And Calls On Ghanaians To Brace Up For Hardships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC MPs had painted a gloomy image of the Ghanaian economy following the reading of the 2023 Budget statement and economic policy document.

According to the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the budget was empty and full of grammar.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the budget on Thursday, announced some austere measures, including a freeze on public sector employment, the introduction of new taxes, including an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5%, among others.

