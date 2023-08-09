Ghana's inflation rate has risen for the fourth consecutive month from 42.5% in June 2023 to 43.1% in July 2023

The government statistician Samuel Annim has noted that Ghana is seeing some reversals in gains made earlier in the year

YEN.com.gh spoke to an economist who said there was a chance inflation improved towards the end of 2023

Ghana’s inflation rate has again risen, despite the government saying the economy is taking a turn for the better.

Annual inflation for July rose to 43.1% from 42.5% in June, despite some expectations that the rate would reduce.

Government statistician Samuel Annim (L) and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Facebook/@GhanaStatisticalService/@ParliamentOfGhana

The recent increase announced by government statistician Samuel Annim is the fourth consecutive month inflation rose in 2023.

A Bloomberg survey noted that the rate was expected to be around 42%.

Month-on-month inflation also increased to 3.6% in July from 3.2% in June.

”So we are beginning to see a reversal in the slowdown in the month-on-month inflation that we saw in June 2023," the government statistician noted.

Giving further figures, food inflation rose to 55% and non-food inflation rose to 33.8% in July 2023.

During the mid-year budget review, the government revised inflation targets from 18.9% to 31.3%.

An applied economist, Alfred Appiah, told YEN.com.gh that he expected inflation to hover around the 40% mark largely because core inflation remains high.

He however noted that the comparison of the consumer price index between the later part of 2022 and 2023 could prove favourable to government projections.

"The CPI rose significantly in November and December last year as a result of increases in fuel, utilities and food prices. So it’s possible that inflation in those two months this year could be relatively lower since we’ll be comparing to a significantly higher base," he explained.

