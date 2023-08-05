Economist Joe Jackson has said it was false for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to say Ghana's economy has turned the corner

The Director of Operations at Dalex Finance said if Ghana's economy was a patient, it would be in the Intensive Care Unit of a health facility

Joe Jackson's rejection of the minister's claim follows similar critical reactions to the assessment on July 31 contained in the 2023 mid-year budget review

Economist Joe Jackson has rejected finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta's assessment of the economy contained in the 2023 mid-year review.

The minister told Parliament on July 31, 2023, that Ghana's economy is on a path of recovery, stating "we have turned the corner".

However, since that comment in Parliament, the finance minister has faced criticism for what critics believe is an attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians about the state of Ghana's economy.

The latest to raise a critical voice against the finance minister's claim is Joe Jackson, Director of Operations at Dalex Finance.

He is convinced the finance minister didn't take into consideration persistent challenges facing the economy like poor revenue generation, the rising public debt, and stalled economic growth when he told Parliament that Ghana was on a path of recovery.

“I would say that 'we have turned the corner' when we've moved to the recovery ward but at this moment this economy is still in the ICU and I think it is a disservice to the people of this country to say that 'we have turned the corner',” he was unimpressed by the attempt to deceive Ghanaians.

The renowned economist made the comment while contributing to discussions on Citi TV's Big Issues on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

