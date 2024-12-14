Former Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, has opened up about marriage and kids in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime

The 27-year-old singer noted that he might consider marriage when he turns 30 but would prefer having kids rather than getting married

His views on marriage started a debate on social media, with many people advising him in the comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene opens up about marriage and says he only wants to have kids but does not aspire to marry.

Kuami Eugene speaks about marriage and kids. Image Credit: @kuamiEugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene on kids and marriage

During an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime, she asked him about the numerous rings he was wearing and whether he had secretly married.

Kuami Eugene noted that he loved rings, and wearing them did not imply he was getting married or had secretly tied the knot.

Speaking about marriage, he noted that he was not so sure about it, adding that maybe if he turned 30, he might feel the urge to get married.

The Monica hitmaker noted that he loved children and would love to have between 8 and 10. He said that if the woman could have all his children, he would not mind.

In the same interview, he laughed and, in jest, noted that the lady would suffer if she wanted to have all his children.

"Actually, I prefer to have a kid. I want to have many children. I want to have 8 or 1o children from one woman if she can," he said.

Reactions to Kuami Eugene's views on marriage

Many people in the comment section agreed with Kuami Eugene's views on marriage and kids. They noted that if they had known, they would not have aspired to marry but rather have kids.

Others also spoke about the advantages of marriage, expressing diverse opinions from the Angela hitmaker.

Below are the opinions of people:

the_adjannor said:

"Davido kraaa aware."

lapstackdivagh said:

"That was me growing up 😢😢don’t wanna marry but have kids now I regret it."

essie_exu said:

"Who will give you all those kids when you don't want to marry them? He should be ready to deal with multiple baby mamas."

shidalove_1.0 said:

"If I knew what I know now I would have done same 👏👏👏."

_wil.liaams said:

"Same, too. I prefer having kids than getting married."

fobameister said:

"Marriage is Not an investment, children are 👏👍🏿💯🔥."

Aba Dope talks about wanting kids but not marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope shared her views on marriage and kids.

In a video, she noted that she did not want to get married but wanted to have children in the future; explaining her choice, she said she was no longer inspired by the new generation.

She further stated that her main focus was her business and making money but not finding love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh