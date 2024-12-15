Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has impressed her fans after sharing videos of her new showroom

The hardworking entrepreneur has officially launched her new company that deals in interior decorations

Some social media users have commented on the videos of Salma Mumin's new showroom trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has set a new standard for celebrities who want to start a clothing brand.

The serial entrepreneur has opened an ultramodern showroom after selling her unique collections online.

Salma Mumin shares videos of her plush showroom. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

In the viral video, Salma Mumin explained that she overspent her budget because she opted to rent a whole house instead of just a shop for her showroom.

Salma Mumin shared the videos on Instagram with this caption:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you @lure_gh ‘s WORLD CLASS STANDARD SHOWROOM".

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian actress Jessica Larny and others have commented on Salma Mumin's new showroom

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jessicalarny stated:

"Aaaw, so beautiful to see this… congratulations, hun, keep soaring 😍🎉🔥."

nikkisamonas stated:

"Oshey 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

peac_hy stated:

"Stunning congratulations Salma🔥…".

babyy_annabelle stated:

"Wow this is so so impressive. Well done Salma.So classy."

fariddah_tu stated:

"Girl take your flowers 🌹 This is massive and beautiful ♥️."

coverupbyselorm stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍."

georgette_blaq stated:

"Growth ❤️🎉."

chiderahdavid_ stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉."

jamesgardinergh stated:

"Congratulations hun 🍾."

joselyn_dumas stated:

"Looks amazing, congratulations sweetie 🙌🔥."

rashidasaani22318 stated:

"Great entrepreneurial stride. Well done, girl. 🎉."

Salma Mumin looks classy in a denim dress

Salma Mumin stepped out in a form-fitting dress. The style influencer wore mild makeup and short, curly hair as she posed for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with stud earrings and a Chanel brooch while showing off her pink designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Salma Mumin rocks a stylish maxi dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin who celebrated her birthday on December 14, 2024.

The founder of Lure by Salma wore a gorgeous dress from her new collection for her viral birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's birthday outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

