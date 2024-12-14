Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is trending on Instagram with her beautiful post-birthday photoshoot

Jackie Appiah wore a white designer two-piece outfit as she posed in her plush mansion in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and giant hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has introduced a wardrobe staple before the 2024 Christmas festivities.

The style icon looked fabulous in a white three-quarter-sleeve top and matching trousers accentuating her curves.

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with beautiful gold drop earrings and designer earrings to complete her look.

The brand influencer looked flawless in her skin-tone makeup and afro hairstyle, which made her look like a supermodel.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah causes a stir with her look

Some Ghanaians have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Georginaibeh stated:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

eleagbe_k_simon stated:

"Strength of a woman 💞🤍."

barrettshea85 stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️❤️."

Cobywyte stated:

"Cherish you so much, beautiful angel."

amary.9_ stated:

"So beautiful 🔥."

chigozieugwuokpe stated:

"And a special thank you to your Instagram family, who love you genuinely. I specially love you mama.may all your good secret prayers come to pass ...I will forever wish you well😘♥️."

seyram_.1 stated:

"Mommy🫶❤️🥰🫶."

"Beautiful ❤️."

lokkopeter95 stated:

"Happy birthday to you enjoy your Day God bless you amen 🙏."

chocolate_shot_it stated:

"Sister Adwoa ❤️❤️❤️😍😍."

blossom_aprilbeautysalon stated:

"Hair 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

koji_prince_brown stated:

"OMG the hair 😍🔥."

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish pink dress

Jackie Appiah attended a star-studded event in a long-sleeve pink dress and beautiful ponytail hairstyle.

She looked like an African Barbie in perfect skin tone makeup look and long eyelashes to enhance her look.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with silver earrings that matched her stylish bag.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a yellow dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who turned heads in a yellow dress.

The mother-of-one stepped out in a breathtaking dress that quickly became a trend on social media.

Some fashion lovers have commented on Jackie Appiah's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram.

