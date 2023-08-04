The Bank of Ghana has announced that it will no longer lend money to the government in its bid to avoid a repeat of the loss that happened in 2022

The central bank said the zero financing policy is also part of a grand plan to recoup some GH¢60.8 billion it lost in 2022

Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo disclosed during a TV programme that the policy would be implemented to the letter

The Bank of Ghana has disclosed that it will no longer lend money to the government as part of a strictly zero financing policy, following huge losses in 2022.

The central bank lost GH¢60.8 billion in 2022, due to the depreciation of the cedi and impairment of the government securities holdings to the tune of GH¢48.45 billion.

According to the BoG's 2022 annual report, it lost money also because of impairment loans granted to government and financial institutions amounting to GH¢6.12 billion.

The impairments were caused by the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) introduced by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to deal with the government's indebtedness.

BoG explains why it has resolved not to lend to government again

Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo told Joy News that the bitter experience last year has compelled it to take a strong position against financing government.

“W are enforcing it to the letter and that is going to continue for the next three years under the IMF programme,” he disclosed.

He said the strict zero financing policy is the bank's way of recouping the 2022 losses.

“I don’t think our hands are going to be burnt again. Those steps that are put in place will ensure that we get out of this situation quickly," he was firm.

He disclosed further since the start of 2023, the BoG has stuck to the zero financing policy and has not lent money to the government or its quasi-institutions.

