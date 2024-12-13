American-based Ghanaian DJ Switch faced backlash on social media when she posted a video flaunting her DJ skills

In the caption, she applauded herself for putting together an enjoyable music mix which she partied hard to in the video

Unfortunately, many people online were unimpressed with her DJ skills as they advised her in the comments section

Talented Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch got many people criticising her skills after she posted a video on her social media pages.

Ghanaians share their honest opinions on DJ Switch's deejaying skills. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Twitter

DJ Switch flaunts DJ skills

In the video, DJ Switch started with her custom jingle, which mentioned her name, before playing the songs she had scheduled to play.

The 2017 winner of TV3's flagship talent show for kids, Talented Kids, played her DJ set with so much passion and excitement.

In the caption, the American-based Ghanaian DJ hailed herself as the deejay with magical fingers on the turning tables.

On X, DJ Switch also expressed her love for the mix she put together, noting that she nailed the song compilation.

"This Girl Killed It Again With Her Magical Fingers mehnnn..!!!"

Reactions to DJ Switch's DJ skills

After watching the video, many people in the comments section were not satisfied with DJ Switch's set. They advised her to polish her skills before making videos and sharing them on social media.

Others also hinted that she was aware of her poor DJ skills and was only looking to trend on social media, classifying the video as a stunt.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

@TeamCanvic said:

"Keep going 🔥🔥🫶🏽❤️ don’t really read those comments❤️."

@sosei96 said:

"Rn you grow so we fit tell you wana mind."

@monday21k said:

"I thought you were just hating till I opened the video 😭😭."

@PeaceWarInsight said:

"She spends more than holding a joystick 🕹️ than practicing with her disk."

@arhin67 said:

"This could be a publicity stunt to bring her in the spotlight again."

@PiereTheReaper said:

"Ahh asuer say a see the video I was so confused as to how she was jamming to the thing 😂😅 I was like eyy how 😂."

@BrunoWa76933724 said:

"Eii, Ghanafuo mp3 nokr3 ka koraa oo. Madam me de3 obiaa anka m3ka wae. Hw3so ko school na Wei de3 3nfa."

DJ Switch sings Jejereje French cover

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy was happy to collaborate with DJ Switch for the French cover of his hit song, Jejereje.

This comes after she took to social media to say that Jejereje had a French sound. She wrote the French lyrics to the song and sang them as well.

The video excited many social media users who advised the dancehall musician to collaborate on the project with DJ Switch on a future track.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh