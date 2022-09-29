It could get dark in parts of Accra, Kumasi and other heavily populated areas in Ghana if ECG's prepaid metering system failure persists

The ECG has announced that it is working round the clock the fix the problem

Consumers of the electricity in the affected areas say they are unable to load power credits onto their prepaid metres

Many Ghanaian homes could be plunged into darkness in the coming days as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announces a major challenge with its prepaid metering system.

ECG's prepaid metering system was tipped as the solution to non-payment of bills.Source: UGC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ECG announced that people in very populated parts of the country such as Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi won’t be able to load credit.

Other areas that would be affected include Volta Region, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo.

“Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy,” the ECG said in the statement.

The power distribution company did not give any definite timelines.

The challenges started earlier this year but ECG assured its clients that it was on top of issues.

Customers had been complaining that they were unable to use their smart meter to purchase power. As a result, they are cut off from the national grid anytime their credits run out.

The ECG has blamed looting and destruction of its installations for the cause of the challenges.

