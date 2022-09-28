67 year old Nana Kwasi Poku, a cocoa farmer in Ghana who has been farming for close to 40 years, has narrated how he has lived in abject poverty nearly all his life despite being hardworking.

In an interview with TV3 Ghana, the farmer whose passionate oration drove some to tears, mentioned that he wishes to sell out his farmland to be used for mining because of his low earnings.

In the words of Nana Kwasi Poku,

"I have been farming for 40 years. I started since I was 27 years old and I have not quit since then, but I do not have ₵4,000 accrued for all these years of work. I would consider selling his farmland to miners for mining if government doesn’t intervene."

How Ghanaians are responding to Nana Poku's lamentations

According to Statista.com, revenue in the Cocoa industry amounts to US$18.06bn in 2022 and he market is expected to grow annually by 7.28% (CAGR 2022-2025).

After hearing how little the Ghanaian farmer earns as a core player in the cocoa industry, they rushed to the comment section with their thoughts.

Yakubu Tobor Yusuf indicated:

This is why they would easily sell off the lands for Galamsey... When the sole beneficiary of the resources is government using it for luxury... He will ask himself for how long will I stay in poverty?

Kruntum Tetteh commented:

The government will not increase the cocoa price but can't they check the prices of agro chemical and the fertilizer

Nana Osei Kwabena mentioned:

How pathetic the lives of Ghanaian cocoa Farmers are. They're the reason why there's the existence of cocobod as a regulatory body. However, people employed by COCOBOD are 10,000% better financially than those who make sure there is enough cocoa. Are we dumb as a country?

