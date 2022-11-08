Ghana is committed upholding the principles of the Paris Agreement, Akufo-Addo has said

The president said Ghana is exploring options to include hydrogen gas and other clean energy in the country's energy mix

Akufo-Addo said these when he presented Ghana’s framework on energy transition at a high-level event organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies on Sustainable Energy for All at COP27 in Egypt

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised world leaders at COP27 in Egypt that Ghana will continue to increase renewable energy source in its electricity generation mix.

He disclosed that already, the country will soon “explore the options of hydrogen gas and other clean energy sources” to meet national energy needs.

“Energy transition has become a global responsibility for us all, especially in view of the impact of climate change, and the global energy crisis brought forth by the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he stated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo speaking during an event on the sidelines of the COP27. Source: Facebook/@energymingh

Source: Facebook

The president said these when he presented Ghana’s framework on energy transition at a high-level event organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies on Sustainable Energy for All.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The event was held on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

He stated that Ghana was committed to the energy transition course because it acknowledges its responsibilities as a signatory to the Paris Agreement and other international conventions.

These conventions require Ghana to reduce carbon dioxide emission levels.

The total cost of Ghana’s energy transition is estimated at $561.8 billion, the president disclosed.

The President also said because the state of Ghana was mindful of the implications of such a framework and its implementation on the entire economy, the committee that worked on the framework was directed to initiate deeper stakeholder consultations and get experts' input to produce the National Energy Transition Framework to guide transition to a net-zero economy by 2070.

The framework, the president said, will ensure that Ghana's energy transition proceeds in a just and equitable manner, while at the same time minimising possible stranded assets and job losses in the oil and gas sector.

COP 27: Akufo-Addo Leads 322-Member Delegation To Climate Change Conference Amid Current Economic Crisis

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the president led a 322-member delegation to the COP 27 conference in Egypt.

Environment minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie explained that some members of the delegation were pooled from both state and non-state institutions.

COP 27, which is slated for November 7 to 18, 2022, provides a platform for climate change activists and negotiators to fashion out ways of implementing the various recommendations of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh