President Nana Akufo-Addo is leading a 322-Ghanaian member delegation to the COP 27 conference in Egypt

Environment Minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie, in giving a breakdown of the attendees, explained that some are pooled from both state and non-state institutions

COP 27, which is slated for November 7 to 18, 2022, provides a platform for climate change activists and negotiators to fashion out ways of implementing the various recommendations of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, has revealed the number of Ghanaians representing the country in the ongoing 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) in Egypt.

According to him, 322 persons will be attending the event being held in Egypt.

The Minister also added that President Nana Akufo-Addo would lead the Ghanaian delegation pooled from state and non-state institutions.

COP 27: Government Gives Breakdown Of Attendees To Climate Change Conference

Giving a breakdown of the numbers, Dr Afriyie said attendees from government institutions account for 226, non-state actors are 72, and those belonging to the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) are 24.

“Half of the number on the government platform are NGOs and partner institutions who decided to go through some institutions to be registered. Therefore, the actual government staff attending the COP is about 150,” he clarified.

COP 27, slated for November 7 to 18, is being hosted in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The conference provides a platform for climate change activists and negotiators to discuss, propose actions and make decisions towards implementing the various recommendations of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact.

The number of people attending the event in Egypt comes when the country is reeling under an economic crisis culminating in the Akufo-Addo-led government making a return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

COP 27: 2021 Edition Attracts Public Scrutiny

There was a huge public outcry over last year’s conference when President Akufo-Addo led over 330 delegates to COP 26, which took place between October 31 and November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.

