In Ghana, there are many highly successful businessmen who have contributed to the development of the country

One such businessman is Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, who has a vision of transforming Africa into a world superpower

Some of his projects and initiatives are moving Ghana in the right direction, making the country a force to be reckoned with in West Africa

Ghanaian billionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, is a successful businessman and real estate mogul in Ghana. He has several successfully completed projects and other initiatives in the pipeline that have greatly benefited the country. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions five of these projects.

The Graduators

Cheddar is constructing an ultramodern real estate development called Graduators that will be given out as a donation to all graduates in the country. The real estate project will serve as a solution for all graduates in dire need of accommodation. It is the first of its kind in Ghana and will come fully equipped with a gym, spa, health care centre, swimming pool, restaurant, underground parking and other essential amenities.

Number One Oxford Street

The No.1 Oxford Street building has become a landmark to most natives and visitors in Ghana. The building lights up Accra's skyline and provides top-notch accommodation to help curb Ghana's housing deficit which currently stands at about two million units. The 16-floors building features 108 luxury residential units and was developed on one and a half plots of land.

New Africa Foundation

The New Africa Foundation is a massive philanthropic establishment that helps raise support and provides solutions to problems that plague the needy and vulnerable in society. The foundation single-handedly provided funds for several brain surgery patients and also fed over a thousand needy street children. The project provides basic needs such as food, water, safety, freedom, and orphan and foster care among others.

Petronia City

Petronia City is an ultramodern smart city, which many construction experts say is going to make Ghana more beautiful and elegant. The smart city has impressive architectural designs and is expected to be constructed on 2000 acres of land around Takoradi. The project is meant to transform the Western Region into one of the biggest business centres for West Africa.

Ultramodern Double W

The ultramodern Double W project by the Ghanaian billionaire businessman will be the first office tower that features a bridge that connects commercial office buildings to residential properties. It will enable professionals an unprecedented opportunity to work from where they live, which will eliminate the long hours spent commuting to work. The project will feature 20 apartment units and have amenities like a helipad, underground parking, an Olympic-style pool and others.

