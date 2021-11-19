Alberta Yayra Tetteh is the creator of an auto-body shop called Burning Wheels Autosports

Alberta Yayra Tetteh is the creator of the auto-body shop called Burning Wheels Autosports and is making remarkable strides in Ghana's automobile industry.

Her auto-body shop fixes tires, paints cars, accident repairs, and provides full interior redesigning services.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook account of Exchange Alumni, Tetteh discloses that the business is for busy and working-class executives.

She added that her employees pick up cars from customers' offices or homes.

Tetteh reflects on gaining customer management/retention skills, marketing insight, and financial literacy during her AWE exchange programme.

