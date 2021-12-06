After leaving her permanent job as a police officer, Vamuhle Thisila started selling chickens for a living

She revealed that her former colleagues laughed off her career choice but that didn't deter her from pursuing her dreams

Thisila now runs a successful cattle and chicken farm is beyond proud of herself for pushing on and accomplishing so much

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Vamuhle Thisila's story is one of hard work and risk-taking. The former police officer left her job as she was unhappy and began to sell chickens. She now owns a cattle and chicken farm, as shared by Black Capitalist on Facebook.

Thisila stated that she does not regret resigning from her job as a police officer. She revealed that her former colleagues laughed at her for leaving her permanent place of employment to sell chickens.

This stunning Saffa lady left her permanent job and is now a successful commercial farmer. Image: Black Capitalist

Source: UGC

Although she received some flack, it didn't bother her as she knew what her future held for her.

"Now I'm feeding the nation. I have enough space to fulfil my dreams, I'm passionate enough to make them come true. In fact, I'm almost there. I'm a proud farmer," she said."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh came across Thisila's inspiring story and had to reshare it to Facebook:

Read some of our readers' responses below:

Mpho Leballo said:

"I admire the courage in going for the career you took to fulfil your passion."

Gcobani Manyakanyaka shared:

"Inspiring hey."

Ngqulunga Tee Tee wrote:

"Salute..."

Marie Rheeder commented:

"You go girl."

Thedis Tefo responded with:

"Positive mindset, congrats."

Also, YEN.com.gh has reported that though Jesse Roland Prah originally did not set out to be an entrepreneur or farmer, he has become one of the few successful locally produced rice brands in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The chief executive officer of Roland Rice stumbled on farming when the opportunity presented itself.

Roland Rice is a domestic rice brand grown, milled, processed, and packaged in Takoradi and comes in different packages.

Recounting his success story in an interview with the Takoradi Innovation Center (TIC) Hub, he disclosed he struggled with joblessness after his national service.

Source: Yen