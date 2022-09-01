Global site navigation

Video Captures Rib-Cracking Moment Little Kid Crashed a Runway During Fashion Show
Industry

Video Captures Rib-Cracking Moment Little Kid Crashed a Runway During Fashion Show

by  Nathaniel Crabbe Aba Afful
  • A video has gone viral on social media as it captures the moment a child was seen getting on a runway at a fashion show
  • In the video, he is seen running away on the active runway while his guardian attempts to get him off
  • The video has left quite a number of people amused, with others expressing why children shouldn't be taken to some occasions

Children will embarrass you - in a cute and hilarious way - and this is something a recent video captured.

In the clip posted on social media, a little kid no more than 5 years old can be seen running onto an active runway at a fashion show.

Photos of the a kid on the runway.
The video of the kid and his guardian has left many people amused. Credit: @mediagist
It didn't take long before his guardian tried to get him off, resulting in a small chase that ended with both of them falling.

What I ordered: Lady pays for stylish suit for project defence, ends up with 'coat'

All the while, the model continued strutting the runway. Sadly, her shine was stolen by the hilarious moment.

Check out the funny video below:

Social media users amused over the video

sotibel_cosmetics_and_spa:

"When they send invitations with " no children allowed" wuna go dey vex see this one now."

interiorsbymarilols:

"Some children will disgrace you."

dimmagalaxy:

"Children will not fail to stain your white in public."

buike_onyedibe:

"She way she was chasing him, I knew they'd both end up on the floor."

hottyjgeorge:

"That little boy just stole her shine."

miley.peters.961:

"That’s why you leave them at home."

adeosho1:

"Kids will.....you. let me leave it like that."

