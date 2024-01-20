The Ministry of Railway Development Ghana has published beautiful photos of Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) on Facebook

It said the DMUs will soon arrive in the country for testing and operationalisation on the new 100-kilometre Tema-MPakadan railway line

People, particularly Ghanaians, shared different opinions in the comments section of the post by the ministry

The Ministry of Railway Development Ghana has disclosed that Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) will soon be tested and operationalised on the new 100km Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The Tema-Mpakadan project commenced in July 2017 and was completed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially scheduled for completion in July 2020.

Modern Diesel Multiple Units to begin operations on Tema-Mpakadan railway. Photo credit: Ministry of Railway Development Ghana.

Source: Facebook

The railway is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The Railway Ministry took to Facebook for an update, saying the DMUs will soon arrive in the country.

"Modern Diesel Multiple Units(DMUs) soon to arrive for testing and operationalisation on the new 100km Tema to MPakadan railway line," the caption read.

See the post below:

Modern Diesel Multiple Units to begin operations on 100-kilometre railway line. Photo credit: Ministry of Railway Development Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Peeps react to pictures online

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Gbevu Ghameli indicated:

Beautiful. But still, we will vote NPP out because these are not Sky trains.

Senior Abu commented:

Things we love to see in this country.

Kwadwo Kwarteng reactedd:

Nice work, Honourable we are proud of you.

Angel Michael said:

Maintenance is the key word here, which we all know we don't have in this country.

Osman Bo Man mentioned:

God bless the Akufo Addo Bawumia government. More to follow under the next President Bawumia's government.

Abu Sadiq commented:

Another sakawa in the making. Nppigs never again.

Eric Sakyi-Addo indicated:

We'll make more money from cargo trains and not these five-five cedi passenger trains. Our roads will last longer with less cargo trucks using them and same is a lot of revenue.

Maxwell Adu replied:

Eric Sakyi-Addo, bro you on point. The state must make money.

Theo Lenzy

Good job. We need to take rail transport seriously.

Lawrence Lamptey asked:

Have we trained men and women engineers who will help maintain it indeed, it is true that it is for Ghana.

Tema-Mpakadan railway project ready to start

In a previous story, YEN.comgh reported that the Tema-Mpakadan railway project is finally set to begin operations after a long construction period.

In a post on Twitter, @YouthAllianceM2 shared beautiful photos of the railway project and captioned it: "this is why I defend the government every day. Yes, things are hard, but I can see the projects."

Ghanaians were pleased to learn of the construction of the 100 km long railway project when it initially became public since it will make commuting more accessible for many locals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh