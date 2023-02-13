Emmanuel Geraldo, a self-taught auto mechanic from Ghana, created a vehicle using just materials he had on hand

The gifted craftsman admitted that before creating the vehicle, he had no prior experience maintaining or building cars

The 28-year-old revealed that it cost him more than GH¢10,000 to manufacture the vehicle in an interview with blogger Zionfelix

Emmanuel Geraldo, a self-taught mechanic from Ghana, used his resources to construct a car after dreaming about the vehicle's design.

The 28-year-old Accra-based craftsman revealed that he made over GH¢10,000 from the sale of five of his personal bikes, which he used to finance his ambition of building an automobile.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Geraldo said he had no prior experience repairing or manufacturing automobiles. He said that in 2017, he had the ambition of manufacturing a car.

Emmanuel Geraldo begins research to build his car

He recalled that he started researching how to build a small car that could run on a mower motor but quit due to financial constraints.

In early September 2022, the determined young man sold his bikes and invested the monies into building his car.

''I built the spinning machine, including the boxes, myself,'' he told Zionfelix.

Geraldo revealed that he started fixing broken bikes and scooters at an early age when mechanics repeatedly failed to repair his scooter permanently.

After paying for it repeatedly, he decided to remedy the issue and was successful. He said he began mending other people's damaged bikes before building his own car.

18-year-old Ghanaian boy builds car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Obed Obeng Danso, a teenager from Ghana, constructed his first automobile.

The 18-year-old old's goes without any roadblocks and consumes fuel practically effortlessly.

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he had always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

Ghanaian engineer builds power bank

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported a Ghanaian engineer, Robert Nsoh, built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The gadget is made specifically for laptops and other energy-efficient gadgets like smartphones and lightbulbs. According to Nsoh, the EcoMini+ contains a DC-3 V slot for plugging in light bulbs and a laptop slot for charging various types of computers.

