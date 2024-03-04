A section of trotro drivers will be raising transport fares by 30 percent from Thursday, March 7, 2024

The drivers are under the banner of the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana

The PRO of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana told YEN.com.gh the decision was taken by the regional executives

Members of two transport unions have agreed to raise transport fares by 30 percent starting Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The unions are the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana.

YEN.com.gh checks indicated that the statement was not sanctioned by the national executives of these groups.

The drivers are under the banner of the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana.

In a press release issued on Monday, March 4, the two groups said the government had not addressed some of their key concerns, like fuel price increases.

Describing the fare adjustment as essential for business sustainability, they called on the government to engage with their leaders to facilitate a smooth implementation of the fare adjustments.

"The fare adjustments are essential to ensure the financial viability of the transportation sector and to maintain the quality of service provided to the public," the statement said.

"The failure of the government to address this critical issue has left us with no choice but to consider fare increments as a means of coping with the escalating operational costs," the statement added.

The groups further called on the government to ensure constructive dialogue on the matter.

They had earlier wanted to raise fares by 30 percent from January 22, 2024.

They said the proposed increase at the time was because of increased costs of lubricants and spare parts.

Earlier in 2024, Trotro drivers threatened to increase transport fares by 60 percent because of the new emissions levy.

The government is using the carbon tax to encourage more environmentally friendly vehicles.

National executives of Concerned Drivers of Ghana urge patience

David Agboado, the PRO of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, urged patience on the part of the regional branches of the union in a YEN.com.gh interview.

"We are in talks with the state and the minister of transport… it is true that we are running at a loss. That one, we are all running at a loss, but we should exercise a little patience."

Uber, Bolt car owners to pay new vehicle income tax

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority has issued a notification to ride-hailing vehicle owners regarding the implementation of a new tax policy.

Ride-hailing car owners on platforms like Uber must now pay a Vehicle Income Tax from January 1, 2024.

The Ghana Revenue Authority released a statement with guidelines for ride-hailing companies and users to adhere to.

