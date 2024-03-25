BoG Urges Ghanaians Not To Reject One And Five Pesewa Coins

Bank of Ghana urges Ghanaians not to reject one and five pesewa coins

Says the coins are legal tender and should be used in monetary transactions

He said the rejection of the coins was unpatriotic

The Bank of Ghana says the one and five pesewa coins are legal tender and must not be rejected.

The Head of Currency Management at the Central Bank, Dominic Owusu, argued that both coins can be used in transactions and must not be treated otherwise.

The Bank of Ghana has argued that rejecting the coins is unpatriotic. Sources: Myjoyonline/Ghana Report

At a media engagement organised as part of the Ghana Month Celebration, Dominic Owusu said the coins are still being issued and are expected to aid in transactions across the country.

He explained that the coins fall within the change class and thus must be used to support the economy.

He said the Bank of Ghana will continue to monitor the currency’s circulation in the economy.

His comment follows the general public's wide rejection of the bronze-coloured one pesewa coin and the silver-coloured five pesewas coins.

Some have argued that the tiny size of the coins is an inconvenience as they are hard to spot when they fall, among other issues.

However, the bank has argued that rejecting the coins is unpatriotic and insults the national currency.

