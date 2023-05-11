What is the highest currency in Africa in 2024? A list of the top 10

African currencies are always scrutinised and analysed for their strengths and weaknesses. The financial landscapes of African nations reveal intricate dynamics influenced by economic, political, and social factors. Despite challenges facing most African governments, some countries have maintained stability in their currencies. Discover the highest currency in Africa in 2024.

This list of the highest currencies in Africa is based on the prevailing currency exchange information as of 11 March 2024. The strength is measured by several factors, including exchange rates, nominal gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and inflation rate, among other economic and political factors. Discover the highest currency in Africa today.

Overview of the highest currencies in Africa

Ranking Country Exchange rate 1 Tunisian dinar 1 USD = 3.09 TND 2 Libyan dinar 1 USD = 4.81 LYD 3 Moroccan dirham 1 USD = 10.02 MAD 4 Ghanaian cedi 1 USD = 12.79 GHC 5 Botswana pula 1 USD = 13.56 BWP 6 Seychelles rupee 1 USD = 13.79 SCR 7 Eritrean nakfa 1 USD = 15 ERN 8 South African rand 1 USD = 18.68 ZAR 9 Basotho loti 1 USD = 18.68 LSL 10 Namibian dollar 1 USD = 18.72 NAD

Highest currency in Africa: top 10 list

The highest currency in Africa is the most expensive compared to the US dollar. On the other hand, the weakest currency is the least expensive compared to the American dollar.

Did you know that a more valuable foreign currency does not always mean the foreign economy is stronger? Discover the highest currency in Africa today.

10. Namibian dollar (1 USD = 18.72 NAD)

The Namibian dollar has been the currency of Namibia since 1993. It is normally abbreviated with the dollar sign and is divided into 100 cents. Currently, 1 USD is trading at 18.72 NAD. Interestingly, the South African rand is still used as a legal tender in Namibia.

9. Basotho loti (1 USD = 18.68 LSL)

The Basotho loti (LSL) is the currency of the Kingdom of Lesotho. It is pegged to the South African rand on a 1:1 basis through the Common Monetary Area, hence the similar value to the rand. One loti can be subdivided into 100 units known as lisente. Currently, I USD is trading at 18.68 LSL.

8. South African rand (1 USD = 18.68 ZAR)

The South African rand (ZAR) is the legal tender in South Africa and the Common Monetary Area that comprises Eswatini, Lesotho, and Namibia. It was introduced in 1961, three months before South Africa became a republic. Currently, I USD is trading at 18.68 ZAR.

7. Eritrean nakfa (1 USD = 15 ERN)

Eritrea, located in the Horn of Africa, uses the Nakfa as its official currency. The government introduced the Eritrean nakfa (ERN) as a legal tender in 1997 after gaining independence from Ethiopia. Presently, 1 USD is trading at 15 ERN.

6. Seychelles rupee (1 USD = 13.79 SCR)

The Seychelles rupee (SCR) is the official and national legal tender of the island nation Seychelles. The Central Bank of Seychelles issued updated notes in 2011 with improved security features, such as the holographic patch that now appears on the notes. Currently, 1 USD is trading at 13.79 SCR.

5. Botswana pula (1 USD = 13.56 BWP)

The pula (BWP) is Botswana's national currency from the Tswana word for rain. The word pula is also the country's national motto. The Botswana pula was introduced on 23 August 1976, replacing the rand at par. Currently, one USD is equivalent to 13.56 BWP.

4. Ghanaian cedi (1 USD = 12.79 GHC)

The Ghanaian cedi (GHC) is the official legal tender of the Republic of Ghana. One cedi is made of 100 pesewas. The Ghanaian cedi replaced the Ghanaian pound in 1965, becoming the new currency. The current Ghana currency is a 2007 reintroduction after being devalued three times due to economic difficulties. Presently, 1 USD is equivalent to 12.79 GHC.

3. Moroccan dirham (1 USD = 10.02 MAD)

The Moroccan dirham (MAD) is one of the continent's most stable currencies. Dirham notes are available in denominations of 20, 50, 100, and 200, and the Bank al-Maghrib issues them. The dirham comprises 100 santims and is available in nine coins and four banknote denominations. Presently, 1 USD is equivalent to 10.02 MAD.

2. Libyan dinar (1 USD = 4.81 LYD)

Libya's official currency is the Libyan dinar (LYD). The dinar was introduced in 1971 to replace the Libyan pound that was used from 1951 to 1971. The Central Bank of Libya issues the dinar. At the moment, 1 USD is equal to 4.81 LYD.

1. Tunisian dinar (1 USD = 3.09 TND)

The Tunisian dinar (TND) is the strongest currency in Africa. It was introduced in 1960, replacing the franc. The TND is firm due to the country's political stability and diverse economy. Currently, 1 USD is equivalent to 3.09 TND.

Which is the lowest currency in Africa?

The Sierra Leonean leone (SLE) is the lowest currency in Africa. SLE is the official currency of the people of Sierra Leone, a country on the southwest coast of West Africa. Currently, 1 USD = 19,678 SLE.

Which currency is the highest in Africa?

The Tunisian dinar (TND) is the highest currency on the continent. Currently, 1 USD is equivalent to 3.09 TND.

Which are the three strongest currencies in the world?

The three strongest currencies as of 11 March 2024 are the Kuwaiti dinar (1 KWD = 3.25 USD), Bahraini dinar (1 BHD = 2.65 USD), and Omani rial (1 OMR = 2.60 USD).

Which country has the highest currency in Africa?

Tunisia has the highest currency in Africa. Currently, 1 USD is equivalent to 3.09 Tunisian dinars.

What is the lowest currency in the world?

The lowest currency in the world is the Iranian rial (IRR). Currently, 1 USD is equivalent to 42,045 IRR.

The highest currency in Africa in 2024 is the Tunisian dinar. It is closely rivalled by the Libyan dinar, Moroccan dirham, Ghanaian cedi, and the Botswana pula.

