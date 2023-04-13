200+ just checking on you messages, quotes, and images for loved ones

How often do you check on the people that matter most in your life? Do you let weeks, months, or even years pass before contacting them? It is important to make it a habit to check up on your family and friends. Sending simple just checking on you messages assures them that you love, cherish, and think about them.

Short and simple just checking on you messages are enough to make someone feel valued and loved. Such messages will bring a smile to a loved one's face and make their day better. Life is not guaranteed, so you should check on those you love as often as possible.

Just checking on you messages and quotes

Checking in on someone reminds them that you are there for them. It also lets them know you are thinking about them and their well-being. Below is a collection of texts and quotes you can send to those you love to make them feel loved.

Short just checking up on you text messages

Sometimes, a quick and short checking in on you text is enough. Here are nice options to use.

I miss you so much, my dear. Just checking in to see how you are doing.

Hey. How are you? Just checking in on you. Have a wonderful day.

You are dear to me, and I pray you are safe at the other end.

I would love to talk about the project you’re working on. When are you free?

Can I come over there? Just missing you.

I know that I love you because of how much I miss you. How are you? Take care.

You are so quiet. Please let me know if I can help in any way.

I have been missing you and wanted to say hi. Are you okay?

To my cool friend, this is just a message to check out if you need anything.

Hey, it’s been a minute. I would love to catch up on what you’ve been doing!

I know you are having a hard time. I’m here if you want to talk.

You went mute since the last time we were together. Just checking on you, dear.

Please come home soon, dear friend. Just checking on you.

I was just going to check on you. I hope you are doing okay. Have a nice day.

I can't believe I still miss you after everything that has happened. Take care.

Now and then, I see something that reminds me of you. I want to see you soon.

I know I saw you over the weekend, but I miss you again. How are you faring?

Just checking on you, baby. Be good and beautiful.

You are an awesome friend. Thank you for your support and understanding.

Thank you for always being there for me when no one wants to listen to me.

When you fall, only you can stand up and move forward. If not, I am here to lift you.

I hope life has treated you well from the last time I saw you.

Hello, just wanted to know how you’ve been fairing on with life.

Just checking on you messages for a friend

The world would be boring without friends. Friends prevent isolation and loneliness and give you a chance to offer needed companionship. You can check in on your friends using the messages below.

Hey! How sunny is it over there? I planned on saying many things to you, but all I could really come up with is that I do care about you.

Cheers my friend, I had to send you this text and check on you. I know the journey we have shared in life is important and continues to be.

We will never stop being friends because we already know too much about each other.

How’s my friend holding up? Have a great time. Just checking on you.

You’re my special friend. Thanks for taking in anything that I say.

Hello dear, how was your night? I think you’re now at work. Enjoy your time there.

What are friends for? I will be right here to correct you when I see you going in the wrong direction.

Your value as a friend increases every day. Aim for the stars. Do not listen to what other people say.

This afternoon is so dark for me, probably because I miss you. When will I see you again? Good afternoon, dear. Just checking on you.

You are such a special friend to me. I know I can always call you any time of the day or night, and you will be there for me.

Friendship is so sweet with you in my life. It gives it the meaning of a true friend.

Why is it so hard to admit how much I miss you right now? Probably because you’re a crazy person. I love you.

Sometimes, we tend to take things for granted. Now that you are far away from me, I have realised that you mean a lot to me. Just checking on you.

Wondering why I’m here? Just checking on you. I love you, friend.

Thank you for touching my life in ways that you may never know. You are a precious gift sent from God.

Hey, just checking in. I'm letting you know I'm thinking of you and love you, and I hope that things aren't too crazy right now.

Checking on you might not reduce your workload, but it sure should make you know someone cares. I hope it's not more than you can handle today.

How are you, my dear? It’s been a long time since you left. Couldn’t help myself but check on you.

I am just checking if you are okay. Are you fine? I miss you.

I miss you a little too much, a little too often, and a little more with each passing day.

Just checking on you, dear. Good morning, best friend. May your day be fruitful.

It has been a while since I saw you. Whenever you are away, I miss the time we spend together. I am sending you this text just to check on you.

Friendship is not how long you have been together but how you value each other. I hope you are well.

Thinking about you messages for your girlfriend

The special woman in your life needs to know that you love and care for her. You can let her know how you feel about her by checking in on her.

You remain the love of my life because everything about me revolves around you. I'm just checking up on you to ensure your comfort.

My life is full of fun when you are around. You have a special place in my heart. Checking on you.

I love to see your warm smile; it always brightens my heart. Couldn’t help but text to just check how you are doing.

I wonder if you miss me as much as I do. How was your night, princess? Just checking on you.

Just checking on your naughty self. Are you doing great, baby? Know that I'm a phone call away.

There is no moment in any day that I do not miss you. Just checking on you, dear. How was your night?

Distance does to love what wind does to fire. It distinguishes the weak and empowers the strong. Your love is my strength. I’m just checking on you, my darling angel.

You are one special person that I couldn’t help but check on. It is always a delightful thing to talk to you.

The day has started without a glimpse of you. I can't get my thoughts from thinking about you. I am just checking on you.

I miss your voice. I miss your touch. I miss your face. I miss you. How are you today?

When you are not around, I get disturbed because my heart keeps missing you more and more. I'm just checking on you, baby.

All I need is you right here, having fun. Have you ever wondered why my heart yearns for only you? Because you are the only one that makes my desires come true. I’m Just checking on you and missing you a lot.

I wish it, I pray for it, and I hope that a day will come when we will be together to part no more. I love you.

I want to see your beautiful smile every day. This is why I have decided to check up on you. Have a good day.

I miss you a little too much, a little too often, and a little more with each passing day. Just checking on you, dear. Good morning.

My honey bunny, all my veins stood still when I didn't see any sign of you all day, so I decided to check on you to be sure you were okay.

Every minute feels like an hour, every hour feels like a day, and every day feels like forever, but I will wait forever and a day for you. I was checking in on you, dear.

As your morning was refreshing, may your afternoon be fun-filled, and I hope your night is also relaxing.

I can’t wait until the day I wake next to you under my arms, telling you how wonderful you look in your sleep. I was only checking how lovely you are doing, love.

Time has passed since we met. How have you been since the last time we had our conversation? I love and miss you.

The longer it takes me to kiss you, the sweeter the kiss. I can't stop thinking of the kiss. I am dying to see you, my queen. I miss you so much. I'm just checking in on you, love.

When it rains, you don’t see in between. I hope we can be like that. We won’t always see each other, but we will always be there for one another. I miss you so much.

Baby, can we build me a time machine, so every time that we are apart, I can fast forward the days until the next time we meet. I miss you a lot. Just checking on you. Cheers!

Thinking of you messages for your boyfriend

Having a loving and supportive boyfriend is a blessing. While you may want to spend every waking minute with him, that is not possible. Fortunately, you can check in on him whenever he is not around you.

I will not lie. The truth is that I really want to see you. I just thought to check on you, sweetie.

I miss you once I wake up, and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together. Just checking on you.

You are the missing piece to the puzzle in my life. All I need is for you to complete it. I miss you.

I need you more when I think of you. I feel this emptiness that needs to be filled with only your sweet love. I was checking on you.

You don't have to be a thousand miles away from me for me to miss you. I do miss you.

How are you doing, baby? Just checking on you. I love you.

I wish you were here holding me tight in your arms; I wish you would kiss me there because I am already waiting for it. Just checking in on you. Cheers and kisses.

I miss everything about you. Even the things that used to annoy me when you were still here. I want you now. Was your day great? Did you love it? Anyways, I just thought to check on you.

My heart yearns for you every day because you make my desires come true with your cute love. I'm just checking on you, sweetie.

I am working late tonight. All I want to do is see you instead. I have been missing you today. Just checking in to see how you are doing.

I will wait for you because I don't want anyone else. Even with the distance, it's worth being with you. I'm just checking in on you, my honey.

A piece of my heart is always missing whenever you are not around me, darling. I miss you with all my heart. Sending you this text to check on you. Cheers!

If I were given one wish in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. You would realise how special you are to me. How are you?

I will check on you in the morning, afternoon and night to ensure you are fine. Even if I'm the busiest person, I will ensure you never lack love.

I can't stop thinking about you. It is so hard to be away from you. You are always on my mind, and in my heart, you shall remain. I just said I should check on you, my dear.

My whole heart yearns for you every day because you make my desires come true with your cute love. I'm just checking on you, my sweet one.

Whenever I think about you, I feel an emptiness full of love. I can’t stop loving you, my darling. I love you. I was just checking on you. I know we are far apart, and I wish that would change.

This checking on you message is to let you know you are special. I hope you are okay, and your day is great.

I hope you woke up happy as a king. Have a nice day, my honey bunny.

I am sending you three little hearts to remind you of three things: I am here for you, I care for you, and I miss you. I care about you a lot more than you can imagine. Just wanted to say hello.

I miss your company, your laughter, your joy. You are my inspiration to me. You are my mentor and my partner for life. I’m just checking up on you, handsome.

I hate being away from you. I miss you so much. This place would have been so much better if you were here with me. I have spent 98% of today thinking about you. Just said I should let you know how I feel.

As I look forward to our next meeting, I had to spare some time and know how you are. I love you.

Just checking in on you text messages for your Mom

Life without a mother is challenging. If your Mom is still alive, always check on her. Assure her of your love and appreciation for all she has done for you.

I thought that I could handle being apart from you, but I miss you too much. Just checking on you, Mum. I hope you do soon enough. Good day.

Mum, you have left such a mark on my life that I cannot help it if I miss you. I love you.

A day spent without you is a day that is not worth living. I really miss you, Mom. Just checking on you.

I cannot describe in words what you mean to me. Thanks for always being there for me. I hope you are well, Mommy.

Just checking on you. Is everything okay at home? Holla, if you need anything.

You are one of the most important people in my life. I couldn’t wait to just check on you.

Mum, you have left such a mark on my life that I cannot help if I miss you. Please come home soon. Just checking on you.

If I could live my life once again, I would still want you to be my mother. I hope you are fine.

A day that is without you is incomplete for me. How are you doing this afternoon? Just checking on you, Mommy.

Hello, Mummy! How are you doing? I hope you had a lovely day. Just checking on you and letting you know I still love you.

My dearest Mommy, I love you very much. I can’t ever be thankful enough to you. You are the reason for my smile and happiness. Love you always!

Mom, you are my root, my foundation of happiness. You’re a beautiful, strong lady both inside and out. I’m proud to be your child. Have a good day.

No one can ever replace you, not now and in the next million years to come. I love you, Mom. Good morning!

You have the first place in my heart, Mom. I’m so thankful to be under your supervision and care. I miss you.

Never stop smiling, Mom. You look prettiest when you smile. I love you. Just checking in on you.

You’re my Mom and best friend. I couldn’t ask for a better mother-daughter relationship as we do. Love you, Mama.

I hope to be a wonderful mother as you were to me. Thanks for being my mother! I miss you and hope you are well.

Not all heroes wear capes, and my real-life hero is you, Mom. How are you doing?

Mommy, I promise to live a life that will do justice to all the sacrifices you’ve made. How is home?

Thank you, Mom, for fulfilling all my dreams over the years. Your presence is a blessing in my life. Just checking in on you.

I know it is a busy day for you, mom, but had to check on you. Hope your day is turning out okay.

You are a goddess and a fantastic mother. I feel lucky to be your child. I appreciate everything about you. Thank you for everything, Mom. Hope you are well.

The best Mom award should go to you, Mom. You are the best mother ever. Just checking in and letting you know I am doing okay.

Just checking in messages for your Dad

Fathers are pillars in the development of their children's emotional and physical well-being. It is important for children to check on their dads, as they do with moms.

Dad, thank you for all the things you do for our family every day. You're the best! I thought I should let you know that I appreciate you.

You make our family fun. I love you, Dad, and I hope you are doing great!

Dad, you’re the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always being there. I miss you.

I am so grateful to have a Dad who is as wonderful as you. Have a good day, my hero.

Although we may be separated, your guidance and love have stuck with me through it all. I miss you so much.

Thank you for always being there with your love, guidance and patience. I hope you are doing well today, Daddy.

Hope you are taking care of yourself, as we agreed. I hope you know I love you with my heart. Had to check on you.

There's no better role model than you, Dad. I love you.

You’re my one and only Dad, and you'll always have a special place in my heart. Hope to see you soon.

The older I get, the more I realise how important it is to have a Dad like you. Just checking in on you, Pa.

To be loved and cared for by you is what makes my life livelier. Can’t wait to see you, Daddy! Just checking on you.

Fathers and kids may not always see eye to eye, but they always see heart to heart. I miss you and hope you are well.

I would not be who I am today without you. I love you, Daddy. Have a wonderful day.

God took the strength of a mountain, the patience of eternity, and combined them to create the thing we call Dad. I miss you. Have a blessed day.

To my Dad, the man who moves fire and earth for his family. How are you, my hero?

Every year, I learn to appreciate more the values you passed on to me. Lunch soon?

Thank you for giving fatherhood your all. You've made me the person I am today. I miss you. Say hi to Mom.

A Dad is someone you look up to every day, no matter how tall you grow. I am coming home to see you and Mom soon.

Dad, you're my hero. Thanks for everything. I hope all is well at home.

Everyone always says they have the best Dad in the world, but that can't be right because that man is right here with me. Cheers to you, Dad.

I love talking to you, hanging out with you, and hearing your advice. Thankful for you every day, but especially today!

I have a lot to say to you, but right now, as I check on you, all I say is, have a great afternoon, Pa.

I'm grateful for you, Dad, and I'm not sure I'll ever be able to pay you back for all that you've done for me. I hope you are doing great.

Thinking of you quotes for a loved one

Did you know you can use the quotes below to create cute just checking on you images on your phone or laptop? You can send the images to your loved ones on WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

When I think of you, I think of kindness, wisdom, and love. Thanks for being you. - Sam Crow

Sometimes me think, 'what is friend?' and then me say, Friend is someone to share the last cookie with. - Cookie Monster

All that you are is all that I’ll ever need. - Ed Sheeran

Just thought I'd let you know I've been thinking of you. So I thought I'd brighten up your day and bring a smile to you, praying God will touch your life in a more meaningful way and that you'll feel the warmth of God, today and every day. - M.S. Lowndes

My heart dances with joy when I think about you. - Debasish Mridha

So, here I am, all by myself, thinking of you – no one else. There’s a feeling inside, and as hard as I try, it just won’t go away. - Angel Hema

You've got a friend in me. - Toy Story

Do you know I never ever feel bored, never ever feel lonely, because you are always in my thoughts, morning, afternoon and night. - Mitch Cuento

One day I caught myself smiling for no reason, then I realised I was thinking of you. - Rahul

Late at night, when all the world is sleeping, I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star that somewhere you are thinking of me too. - Selena Quintanilla Perez

In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you. - Virginia Woolf

Somewhere someone is thinking of you. Someone is calling you an angel. This person is using celestial colors to paint your image. Someone is making you into a vision so beautiful that it can only live in the mind. - Henry Rollins

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. - Walter Winchell

If I have a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden. - Claudia Adrienne Grandi

You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.- Arthur Conan Doyle

A day without you is like a day without sunshine. A life without you is like a life without music. You are the sunshine on my face and the music in my heart. - Alfiya Shaliheen

I saw two fallen branches in the shape of a heart. Thought of you. - Stephanie Perkins

Want to know a secret? Someone out there can’t stop thinking about you. You are beautiful. Don’t ever believe differently. - Drake

Between a million yesterdays and a million tomorrows, there’s only one today. And I would never let it pass without telling you I’m thinking of you. - Mitch Cuento

A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked. - Bernard Meltzer

When I was thinking of you, I realised all the positive influences you have in my life, thank you. - B. Rivers

I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had. - Nicholas Sparks

I’ll be thinking of you, I’ll be thinking of you. And I tell myself not to but I’ll be thinking of you. - Jars of Clay

I wanted to tell you that wherever I am, whatever happens, I’ll always think of you, and the time we spent together, as my happiest time. - Kazuo Ishiguro

Just checking in messages for an ex you miss

Receiving a just checking on you text from an ex can take you by surprise, especially if things ended horribly. It is pretty normal to miss and think about someone you love. If you miss your ex and are wondering how to say just checking on you, you can do so using the messages below.

Sending hugs and best wishes your way. You will be in my thoughts.

Whenever I feel sad because of how much I miss you, I remind myself that I was lucky to have known you in the first place.

Thinking of you. When skies seem dark and times get tough, and you don't know what to do...just know you have a friend right here to support and help you through.

When I want to smile, I know exactly what to do, I just close my eyes and I think of you.

This is a hug from me to you, to let you know I am thinking of you. And although I have nothing to say, you know I have thought of you today.

Your thought has taken over my body and my soul, and now I discovered your thoughts have taken over my whole being, I find myself thinking about you even at odd times. Just checking on you.

And if ever I'm alone you'll say. I’ll be thinking about you. - Calvin Harris

If I were given a dollar for every time you were in my thoughts, I’d only have one because you never left.

Thinking of you. Today, you've been on my mind, so I thought I'd get in touch. I'm praying that all is going well, for we haven't seen you much. I know our lives can get so busy with all that we must do, but I wanted to take this time to say I'm thinking of you too.

Today, if a smile comes to you, a happy smile that perhaps you can't explain, it's because in that moment, I am thinking of you and smiling too. Hope you are well.

Maybe I can't stop the downpour, but I will always join you for a walk in the rain. Hoping you are doing well.

I can think of no words that will truly comfort a broken heart, but I want you to know you are in my every thought. Have a great day, and I am sorry for hurting you.

Thinking of you and praying you find moments of peace and comfort in the midst of this. I miss you.

I just hugged you in my thoughts. Hope you felt the squeeze. Just checking in on you.

If it's the thought that counts, then I'll be counting a lot today. I miss you and have a great day ahead.

At the core of my heart, you will always hold a special place. This check-in text is to let you know I miss you and will always value you.

You brought out the best in me, and I will always be grateful for that. Although we are no longer together, I think about you. I also pray for God's blessings in your life.

My heart aches for you always, and never will it stop beating for you. I hope you are doing well. I miss you.

Your love filled a hole in my heart that I didn’t know was there before you. I miss you so much and regret losing you.

I will never forget the first moment we met and the effects you had on me. Just checking on you, and hoping you are doing well.

I’m lost in a sea of thoughts where every wave carries your name. I miss you. Hope to see you soon.

When I miss you, I read our old conversations, smile like an idiot, listen to songs that remind me of you, then I miss you more.

You’re still the melody to my thoughts, the song that plays on a constant loop. I hope life is treating you well.

Just checking on you messages for relatives and friends

Expressing how you are pining for your loved one can lift their spirits. Make their day special with one of the messages below.

Life is more meaningful when we have our loved ones near our hearts. Checking on you auntie/ uncle/ cousin/ friend.

The image of your smiling face is often in my mind. I can’t help but wonder if you are month is turning out okay. Just checking on you.

There is no greater experience than knowing we have hope for a better tomorrow. I hope you are still holding on to the same hope you had. Checking on you.

Hey, how are you? You have been silent for a while. I just wanted to check on you and see how you are doing.

I hope you are faring well with your plans. Just checking up on you.

Your silence is so loud I had to take notice and take time to check on you. Hope you are doing okay, my dear.

If I had enough time, I would check on you all the time. You are awesome to ever escape my thoughts.

The empty seat in your office made me think of you. Hope you are okay.

It has been a busy day, but I have been missing you. Just checking in to see how you are doing. I love you.

Just thought of saying hi to the coolest guy in my life. Even with a busy schedule, take time and take a break. I hope you are fine.

Just curious about how life has been on your end. Would like to catch up with you soon.

There is not a single moment in any day that I do not find myself missing you. Just checking you, dear. How are you?

I know that I love you because of how much I miss you. How are you? Take care.

Every now and then, I see something that reminds me of you. And then, there I am, missing you again. How are you faring?

You may not always be here at my side, but you are always on my mind.

Missing you is actually my heart’s way of reminding me that I need to check you. So, how are you doing?

Being far away from you breaks me. Can you just come home already? I just thought to check you, anyways. Do take care.

I hope you’re not doing great without me. To be honest, I am a wreck without you. I love you too much. Just checking on a loved one.

I know you are going through stuff. I wanted you to know I’m thinking of you.

Would you mind calling me if you need help? I miss you so much.

I want you to know that the distance means nothing. You still matter in my life. Just stopped to check on you.

Hey! How sunny is it over there? I planned on saying a lot of things to you, but all I could really come up with is that I do care about you. Just checking on you.

Why is it so hard for me to admit how much I miss you right now? It is probably because you’re a crazy person. Just checking on you, though. Be good.

A candle may melt, and its fire may die, but the friendship you have given me will always stay as a flame in my heart. Just checking on you, dear.

How do you respond to just checking up on you?

You should respond with a thank you message to show your appreciation for the person's care.

What does just checking on you mean?

It means that the other person is interested in knowing how you are doing.

What do you call a person who checks up on you?

Such a person is known as proactive because he or she does not wait for things to happen.

How do you check on someone you haven't talked to in a while?

You check on them by sending them a text message. If you lack words, use one of the text messages given above.

Checking up on people is a thoughtful gesture. It shows how concerned you are about their well-being and how much you care about them. The above just checking on you messages and quotes can help you tighten bonds with your loved ones.

