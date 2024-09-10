Some commercial banks have resumed charging clients for owning foreign exchange accounts

A few banks have already communicated the decision to resume the charges to clients via text message and email

Reports indicate that some dollar account holders have been charged a $5 fee for balances exceeding $100

Some commercial banks have resumed charging clients for owning foreign exchange accounts.

Citi News reported that a few banks have already communicated the decision via text message and email, informing clients that the new charges have been effected.

Some dollar account holders are reportedly being charged a $5 fee for balances exceeding $100.

Source: Getty Images

The fees will differ by the types of forex or the account balances. Some charges are expected to reach up to $20.

Some dollar accounts were charged $5 for holding over $100, according to reports.

These reintroduced charges are in addition to the existing 3 percent withdrawal charge.

In July 2024 some banks started to close forex accounts and asked clients to use e-wallets instead.

Citi News explained that these moves align with the Bank of Ghana’s recent decision to increase the cash reserve ratio.

This mandates banks to hold more foreign exchange reserves in cedis.

The Central Bank's regulatory directive has imposed significant costs on banks, which must charge some of these expenses to depositors' funds.

Cedi predicted to have stable end to year

The Ghana cedi is only expected to depreciate modestly between now and the December elections.

The cedi is considered the fifth-worst-performing currency of the year by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that Ghana may end the year at GH¢15.97 per dollar.

Poor cocoa yields have negatively impacted the cedi, limiting vital foreign exchange earnings.

Federation of Traders backs BoG’s directives on forex sector

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Federation of Traders has backed the setting up of a centralised foreign exchange trading platform by the central bank.

The federation has said it is hopeful of a positive impact on businesses.

As part of the new platform, the Bank of Ghana directed all foreign exchange bureaus to check for the Ghana Card before transactions, among other things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh