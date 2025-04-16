Former vice presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reacted to comedian OB Amponsah's jokes from his comedy show at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

In an interview after the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency shared that he had seen the footage of OB Amponsah using his name for his stand-up comedy show.

“If somebody who is a comedian is using my name and he is filling halls, I am very happy. I thank him because he is putting my name out there for free.”

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh joked that, despite appreciating OB Amponsah for using his name for the comedy show, he would instruct his lawyers to write to the comedian to get a share of the proceeds.

