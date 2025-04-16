Real Madrid's spirited quest to overturn a three-goal deficit in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu was overshadowed by a controversial penalty decision.

Heading into the encounter under immense pressure, Los Blancos needed an early breakthrough to ignite hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Yet, it was Arsenal who carved out the game’s first real chance to tilt the tie further in their favour.

Bukayo Saka's penalty miss

In the 13th minute, French referee François Letexier pointed to the spot after adjudging Raul Asencio to have fouled his opponent inside the box.

The VAR confirmed the decision, and Bukayo Saka stepped up with confidence.

However, instead of opting for a more traditional strike, the 23-year-old winger attempted a Panenka — a bold choice that backfired as Thibaut Courtois comfortably denied the audacious effort.

Real Madrid's controversial penalty call

Just moments after Saka's miss, the narrative swiftly flipped.

In the 23rd minute, Real Madrid’s talisman, Kylian Mbappe, went down under pressure from Declan Rice inside Arsenal’s penalty area.

The home crowd erupted in anticipation, demanding parity through the spot-kick.

Letexier, once again, consulted the VAR. This time, the review dragged on for nearly five minutes as replays dissected every detail of Rice’s contact with Mbappe.

UEFA explains why Real Madrid's penalty was cancelled

After thorough scrutiny, the referee concluded that the midfielder’s hold did not meet the threshold for a foul, opting against awarding a penalty.

The decision drew loud jeers from the Bernabeu stands and ignited fierce debate online.

To settle the controversy, UEFA issued an official statement via renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, stating:

“The penalty for Real Madrid has been taken away due to a non-foul by Declan Rice.”

Fans react to UEFA's explanation

Despite the clarification, reactions across social media were divided:

@iamadi_m fumed:

"That’s more of a penalty than the one Arsenal got. UEFA mafia."

@KayRMFC vented:

"They're all against Madrid."

@Choji_ES stirred the pot with:

"For the first time, Madrid couldn't bribe a referee."

@mussprince_seal took a different stance:

"It was never a penalty; Madrid is out already."

@it_Rutie countered:

"But Rice held Mbappe, we all saw it."

As the dust settles, the denied penalty remains a focal point of post-match discourse — yet another reminder of VAR’s power to shape the game's most pivotal moments.

