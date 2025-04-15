Momo Fraud: MTN Reacts to Viral Customer Who Lost GH¢11,000
MobileMoney Limited the operator of MTN Ghana's mobile money service, has refuted fears of a system breach after a customer was reportedly scammed out of GH¢11,000.
The said customer, a woman, initially complained on April 12 that the GH¢11,000 was withdrawn from her mobile wallet without her consent.
She also accused MTN Ghana of failing to safeguard user funds.
In a response on April 15, MTN Ghana said its internal investigations found no evidence of a technical breach.
Rather, the company pointed to social engineering—a common fraud tactic—as the likely cause.
“Our findings suggest that this was a case of social engineering, where a person unknowingly shares sensitive information—such as a One-Time Password (OTP), verification link, or PIN—with fraudsters.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.