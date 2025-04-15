MobileMoney Limited the operator of MTN Ghana's mobile money service, has refuted fears of a system breach after a customer was reportedly scammed out of GH¢11,000.

The said customer, a woman, initially complained on April 12 that the GH¢11,000 was withdrawn from her mobile wallet without her consent.

She also accused MTN Ghana of failing to safeguard user funds.

In a response on April 15, MTN Ghana said its internal investigations found no evidence of a technical breach.

Rather, the company pointed to social engineering—a common fraud tactic—as the likely cause.

“Our findings suggest that this was a case of social engineering, where a person unknowingly shares sensitive information—such as a One-Time Password (OTP), verification link, or PIN—with fraudsters.”

