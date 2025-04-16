The suspect in Suzy Pinamang's shooting incident has made his first court appearance after the tragic incident

Bernard Amoabeng was put before the Atwima Twedie court in the Ashanti Region and has been remanded for two weeks

Suzy's family are demanding justice and calling on the general public to come to their aid with support

Bernard Amoabeng, the suspect in the Bantama SDA SHS shooting incident, has made his first court appearance.

Bernard appeared before the Atwima Atwedie court in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, after he was put in custody for accidentally shooting his classmate, Suzy Pinamang. He had a scarf covering his face when he appeared before the court.

What happened at the court?

Suzy's family and authorities from the Bantama SDA SHS were present at the court. Drama unfolded as the young lady's family accused the school of shielding the young boy. They claim authorities at the school had neglected their daughter and provided support to the boy who shot her.

A docket was filed and is being presented to the Attorney-General's office for advice on the charges to be pressed against the young man.

He has therefore been remanded for two weeks, and his expected to reappear before the court on April 30, 2025.

Watch the video of the events at the court:

Suzy is still in pain

Suzy Pinamang, the victim of the incident, is still in pain, her family says. During the court appearance, the family of the young girl indicated that she finds it difficult to sleep.

They claim pellets of the gun are still trapped in her eyes and she urgently needs medical care to get them out so she can see again.

They have therefore called on well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid with financial support to help in restoring their beloved relative's sight.

"Suzy is still in pain. Hon Asenso Boakye promised to help us, but we have not heard from him again. So we plead with the government and Ibrahim Mahama, he should come to our aid and help our daughter just as he supported Kofi Adoma."

Netizens react to Bernard's court appearance

Netizens who saw the video of Bernard's first court appearance expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

@VincentKobenaarthur-i8p wrote:

"President of Ghana should step in to assist this young girl."

@dinho4real wrote:

"Sue the school for negligence."

@GiftyBoateng-j6o wrote:

"Hmmmm 😢😢😢 God please deliver us from evil day papa."

@KooNie99 wrote"

"The thing dey pain me ruff aaww Awurade."

@apepuru1 wrote:

"The parents shouldn’t litigate this matter in the media. They should find a good lawyer and sue the Ghana Education Service. As much as I can feel their pain, they shouldn’t talk much."

@anderslingbedema3437 wrote:

"Why are they protecting him, it’s like he is a hero in a movie. God have mercy on."

