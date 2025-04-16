Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Yaw Dabo Weeps Bitterly As Arsenal Knock Out Real Madrid In The UCL Quarterfinals, Video
Yaw Dabo Weeps Bitterly As Arsenal Knock Out Real Madrid In The UCL Quarterfinals, Video

by  Geraldine Amoah 1 min read

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo was inconsolable as his favourite Spanish football club, Real Madrid, failed to qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Yaw Dabo in tears as Arsenal knock out Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: Getty Images and @yawdabo_adwenkese3
