Serhou Guirassy scored a stunning hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League, delivering one of the most memorable individual performances of the tournament

His treble shattered multiple African records, including becoming the first African player to score a hat-trick in the quarter-finals

Despite his heroics, Borussia Dortmund were eliminated from the tournament, falling short on aggregate after losing heavily in the first leg

Serhou Guirassy delivered a historic performance by scoring a record-breaking hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund defeated Barcelona 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The Guinean striker found the net three times to power Dortmund past the Spanish giants on the night, but it wasn’t enough to overturn their 4-0 first-leg deficit, and Barcelona advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Serhou Guirassy breaks several African records with Champions League hat trick against Barcelona

Guirassy breaks Champions League records

Guirassy’s hat-trick etched his name into the history books, making him the first African player to score a treble in the Champions League quarter-finals or beyond.

The 29-year-old also set a new benchmark with 13 goals in a single Champions League campaign — the most ever by an African player — and became the first African to net three times against Barcelona in the competition.

Since joining Dortmund from Stuttgart, Guirassy has been in sensational form, scoring 28 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his individual brilliance, Dortmund's European journey ends here, while Barcelona move on to face either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will aim to bounce back in the Bundesliga when they face Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend.

