Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has announced a new mobile app to be used for the ongoing SIM registration exercise

The new app, which is a self-service technology, will help mobile users register their SIM cards in the comfort of their homes at the cost GHC5

The minister made the revelation while addressing the media on the SIM Registration exercise on Sunday, July 31, 2022

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that a self-service SIM Registration App would be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The app forms part of efforts to deal with some challenges associated with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise,

According to the Communications Minister, the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to cue in any network provider’s office, adding that, it would be available for download on both android and IOS this week with subject to a five-cedi surcharge.

Mrs Owusu-Ekufl added that there will be public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App as part of its roll-out.

“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge.”

She added:

“Non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana card once they acquire it. They have up to December 2022 to do so. I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the NCA if they have any peculiar challenges.

Ghanaians on official assignments outside the country or students on scholarships who cannot acquire the Ghana card by December should contact the NCA. Special provision has already been made for members of the diplomatic corps in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and they have been notified."

“It has come to my knowledge that Amputees and others who have some physical challenges are also a category of persons that are having problems registering their SIMs. We will have discussions with the NIA to resolve them.”

Addressing the media on Sunday, July 31, the Minister again said upon consultation with the telecommunications industry and:

"In view of the challenges, I have very reluctantly decided to grant a final conditional extension" to September 30, 2022.

"The programme will, and I am choosing my words carefully, the programme will be extended to 30th September to end on the anniversary of its commencement."

She further stated

"That will give us one full year of SIM registration, it will be reviewed at the end of this month and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from receiving certain services including voice and data services, it will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMS. The full range of punitive measures will be announced at another press briefing in September..."

