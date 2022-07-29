The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said a review of the Free SHS policy is very likely

He said the government is constantly scrutinising the policy to see how parents can willingly support the policy to lessen the financial burden on the state

Recently, there has been a push by civil society and some eminent members of the public for the expensive education policy to be reviewed

The finance minister has disclosed that a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy remains highly possible, but fell short of stating when that will happen.

Ken Ofori-Atta told Joy News on Thursday, July 29, 2022, that government is constantly scrutinising the policy to see how parents can voluntarily lessen the financial burden on state coffers.

“Review is constantly a possibility on the table. And it’s just to make sure that the appropriate education is given and that wastage is eliminated, and it goes to give us value for money,” the minister said.

Finance Minister, Ken Oofori-Atta. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

Following Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme, there has been a push by civil society and some eminent members of the public for the expensive education policy to be reviewed.

Although government spokespersons have claimed that a review of the policy is off the table, the finance ministry has said previously that the IMF may ask Ghana to review aspects of its numerous social intervention programmes.

Last week the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwah also indicated that a review process had been ongoing.

Because many perceived his comments to mean a decision had been made about a review process, he was compelled to issue a statement to clarify that no firm decisions have been taken.

The Free SHS remains one of President Nana Akufo-Addo's most expensive social intention policies.

According to the finance minister, GH¢5.3 billion has been invested in the flagship education programme to enable 1,261,495 Ghanaian children to access secondary education for free.

