A Ghanaian engineer has built a security robot that can remotely launch a gun attack during a robbery

Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby's ''RoboSniper'' is a 4-feet robot that comes equipped with a surveillance camera, a LED light, a gun, and a solar-powered motor

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the engineer said the security robot will help the security services

The Head of the Electrical Engineering Unit and senior clinical engineering manager at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Ghana disclosed that he built the 4-feet robot from waste plastic.

How reliable is Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby's RoboSniper

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Wireko-Brobby revealed that the ''RoboSniper'' has an inbuilt surveillance camera, a LED light, a gun, and a solar-powered motor.

Ghanaian engineer Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby.

How the RoboSniper works

The engineer said the device first sounds an alarm in an attempt to ward off the intruder before a gunfight, saying it will help the security services and security-conscious individuals.

''More often than not, security personnel at banks and other sensitive areas are targeted when there's a robbery invasion. Robo Sniper aims at taking out that risk.

''The security officer is to monitor via an inbuilt camera and command the robot to strike where necessary via a remote control system,'' he told YEN.com.gh in a WhatsApp conversation.

Ghanaian engineer Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby.

From Learning Under Streetlights to a Senior Clinical Engineering Manager at KATH

