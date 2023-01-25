A TikToker with the handle @gidicribs shared a video that showed a magnificent mansion belonging to a Nigerian billionaire

The video showed the beautiful interior of the property and the many luxury cars that were parked in its compound

Several netizens were impressed by the opulence on display and took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @gidicribs impressed many when he shared a video of a palatial mansion belonging to a Nigerian billionaire called Obi Cubana. The Nigerian billionaire is a popular businessman known for his influence in the hospitality and entertainment sectors.

An African billionaire flaunts his huge mansion and luxury cars. Photo credit: @gidicribs

Source: UGC

The video of Cubana's mansion showed the interior of his house, which looked like a paradise and his huge compound with several luxury cars parked in it. One of his cars, a Mercedez Benz, had his name "Obinna" emblazoned on it. The video also stated that everything in the house was paid in cash with no financing.

Netizens react to the video of the billionaire's mansion

Several netizens were impressed by what they saw in the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Thee Prince Johnny said:

I’ll come and work for you all the way from Chicago, Illinois

Donna Jones-cover asked:

Can’t these billionaires come together and help out the less fortunate? Build them affordable houses, that would be nice.

Yvonne Asap commented:

How can you buy a whole me now? I just want to take notes and copy and paste, simple.

user1362385700046 added:

I love how humble he is. May God continue to bless him

CBC_Billion remarked:

That laughter! Laughter of happiness

Source: YEN.com.gh