Equipped with advanced 5000 times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology and a 50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor, TECNO CAMON 20 Series brings spectacular portrait video and night portrait photography experience with the industry-first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design to its forward-looking users.

Specs of the TECNO CAMON 20 Series.



As one of the most admired technology brands for young-at-heart consumers, TECNO has been committed to innovating products that stand out as it continues to push the boundaries for its smartphone with the launch of its new CAMON 20 Series. The CAMON 20 series comes in four variants; Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premier 5G. The standout feature of the CAMON 20 series is the distinctive pentagonal lens module at the rear, adding to its visual appeal.

TECNO CAMON 20 Series.



TECNO CAMON 20 series 5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology and 50MP main camera RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor provide an SLR camera level anti-shake video and crystal-clear night portrait quality, even when taken while moving at top speed. Its 108MP Ultra Definition camera delivers breathtaking wide-angle shots for photography and video shooting that support 4K and HDR video, while the rear and front cameras support dual portrait video. The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie camera also elevates selfie experiences. CAMON 20 series is the best anti-shake solution for portrait video shooting so far that captures all the emotions in motion!

TECNO CAMON 20 Series capacity.



With its advanced camera features, the TECNO CAMON 20 series takes creativity to new heights, and it's the perfect smartphone for fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts who love to capture every moment in style. The CAMON 20 series boasts a sleek, modern look with a premium feel. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED true colour display. It supports a full-path cinema-grade P3 wide colour gamut and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, browsing, and other media activities. Additionally, the display comes with a centre hole-punch design and an embedded fingerprint sensor for fast and secure access to the device.

The TECNO CAMON 20 series is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 processors, giving users a blazing-fast performance and at optimum power efficiency. It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of internal storage, ensuring users have ample space for their apps, games, and media. The device also has a large 5000mAh battery with a 45W supercharger for quick and easy recharging that can last all day.

TECNO CAMON 20 Series.



The striking aesthetic design and powerful performance of TECNO’s CAMON 20 series bring about an all-around exceptional user experience. The Immersive All-slim Bezel brings users an immersive borderless full-screen view experience. The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials creates an incredible natural tactile texture that is waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant, and fingerprint proof.

Availability

You can get exciting benefits such as 2GB MTN DATA Bundle Monthly for 6 months, 180 Days screen protection warranty and amazing gifts when you enter any TECNO-accredited stores to get the new CAMON 20 series device. For more information, follow TECNO on social media @TECNOMobileGhana.

Recommended Retail Pricing

CAMON 20 PRO - GH¢ 2,545

CAMON 20 - GH¢ 2,145

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.

Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals.

By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

(Sponsored)

