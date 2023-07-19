Youmna Mouhamad, a Black engineer from the United Kingdom, has invented a comb that makes conditioning natural afro hair easier

While working as a nanny in a home, she was inspired by a girl who would cry out in anguish when her hair was combed

With her new innovation, the entrepreneur intends to inspire Black women to seek jobs in science and technology

A Black lady in the United Kingdom, Youmna Mouhamad, has developed a comb that provides an easier way of conditioning natural afro hair.

She got the idea to develop her comb named Nyfasi Deluxe Detangler while doing her PhD in Physics.

Black engineer Youmna Mouhamad and her invented comb. Photo credit: @black_affluence.

What inspired Youmna Mouhamad

Per the BBC, the entrepreneur had to juggle her studies with working as a nanny in a home where the small girl she cared for would cry out in pain when her hair was being combed.

''The whole house would be full of tears. I wanted her to have a better experience," she told the BBC.

Mouhamad explained that she became interested in engineering because she always wanted to work on projects she could touch with her hands. She also enjoyed taking a concept and turning it into something new.

Inspiring Black women

After constructing a prototype, she formed a focus group of ladies to test her comb. The study participants applauded her creation, praising how simple it was for them to apply it to their afro hair.

''And this detangler, the first time I tried it, it was effortless,'' one participant who has three female kids said.

Mouhamad hopes that revealing the venture would motivate many more Black women to pursue careers in science and technology. Prof Dylan Jones-Evans of the University of South Wales is helping her develop her firm.

