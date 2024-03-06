Google Doodle has displayed the Ghana flag to celebrate the country’s 2024 Independence Day celebration

It emerged after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo basked in the country’s democracy ahead of Wednesday, March 6

Google Doodle has celebrated Ghana’s 2024 Independence Day with a doodle depicting the country’s flag to spotlight the significant celebration.

This Doodle showcases the waving Ghanaian national flag with Google written beneath, highlighting the country’s ongoing 67th Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, March 6. The Doodle's internet presence spans throughout Ghana.

Google Doodle displays Ghana flag to celebrate country's 67th Independence Day. Photo credit: Google.

Source: UGC

A brief history

On March 6, 1957, Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence officially, becoming free of British colonial rule.

Francis Kwame Nkrumah, also known as Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, served as prime minister of the Gold Coast, present-day Ghana, from 1952 until 1957, when it gained independence from Britain. He was then the first prime minister and then the president of Ghana from 1957 until 1966.

Google Doodle’s depiction of the Ghana flag comes after the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo celebrated the country’s democracy. He praised Ghana’s governance system ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebration.

President Nana Akufo-Addo whipped up anticipation for the significant occasion in Koforidua in the Eastern Region. The president appeared in a ceremonial Kente cloth in a post on X.

Akufo-Addo speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action. Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its Human Rights record.

Researcher and activist Dr Amanda Odoi and farmer Paul Boama-Sefa are challenging the bill at the Supreme Court. A coalition of 18 CSOs is lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill and has also threatened legal action.

Source: YEN.com.gh