Akufo-Addo Speaks On Anti-LGBTQ Bill, Says He Will Wait On Supreme Court Ruling

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill

Akufo-Addo spoke on the matter to members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action.

He told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its Human Rights record.

"I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be con-templated or occasioned."

"The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country.”

Researcher and activist Dr Amanda Odoi and farmer Paul Boama-Sefa are challenging the bill at the Supreme Court.

A coalition of 18 CSOs is lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill and has also threatened legal action.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, left the fate of Ghana's LGBTQ community in President Akufo-Addo's hands.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, is expected to be forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Concerns with IMF deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance has warned that approving the anti-LGBTQ could derail Ghana's programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The Ministry of Finance cautioned President Akufo-Addo against assenting the recently passed bill.

The ministry also said Ghana will likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

