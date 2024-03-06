President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sparked excitement ahead of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration

The country marks its freedom from British colonial rule on Wednesday (today), March 6, 2024

A post on X (Twitter), where the president basked in the country's democracy, has garnered reactions

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has taken pride in his country’s independence and democracy.

He extolled Ghana’s governance system ahead of the country's Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, March 6.

Akufo-Addo proudly celebrates Ghana's democracy ahead of Independence Day celebration.

Freedom from British Colonial Rule

Ghana became the first African country in sub-Saharan Africa to become a free nation officially on this day in 1957, becoming independent from British colonial rule.

While the country heavily relies on foreign aid to run several aspects of its systems, especially its economic and financial systems, March 6 is still celebrated as a significant milestone.

On Tuesday, March 5, the president whipped up anticipation of the Independence Day celebration, taking place in Koforidua in the Eastern Region. The president appeared in a ceremonial Kente cloth in a post on X.

“Our Democracy, Our Pride. #GhanaAt67. #Koforidua2024,” the caption accompanying a photo read.

Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo’s post on X

@Subie94133544 said:

You are the best president Ghana has ever had. Keep going.

@tu_tinz commented:

Our Excellency.

@Subie94133544 posted:

I will be in Koforidu live and colours, Mr president.

@calebeshun commented:

Nana Show boy.

@Eli_Fearless1 wrote:

That’s all you people know. We pride ourselves in a ‘Democracy’ we don’t even understand or have any idea about. For once, let’s change the status quo. We need to see a change in the Fortunes of the country. Thank you.

@TeacherBaakoPeh commented:

Ghana’s Best President So Far. We Love You.

@_Fiifi_Sage wrote:

Beautiful! Ghana will continue to thrive on its democratic systems and values.

@kwame_akortia said:

Oh God, we thank you for protecting us under the rulership of this oligarchy disguised as democratic leadership. This is last 6th March he gets a salute, Lord never again shall this hequilean burden be put on our neck again. Lord hear our prayer.

