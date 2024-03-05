Professor Peter Twumasi has been relieved of his duties as the Director General of the National Sports Authority

Dodzie Numekevor has been picked to act as his replacement at the National Sports Authority

Twumasi succeeded Robert Sarfo Mensah at the authority on December 10, 2019, after the ‘number 12’ exposé

Professor Peter Twumasi has been sacked as the Director General of the National Sports Authority.

Dodzie Numekevor has been pegged as the Acting Director General of the Authority following Twumasi's removal.

Professor Peter Twumasi. Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Source: Facebook

Numekevor is expected to accept the appointment within 14 days from February 26, 2024, following a notice from the Secretary to the president.

Twumasi assumed the role of Director General on December 10, 2019.

He succeeded Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned amidst allegations stemming from the ‘number 12’ exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Throughout Twumasi's tenure, he faced scrutiny for his management of Ghana’s stadiums, prompting recent calls from football fans for his sacking.

He notably suggested Ghana could name one of its stadia after Brazilian football legend Pele.

He made this statement in response to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's announcement that FIFA will ask its member associations to consider naming a stadium after Pele.

Twumasi recently tried to contest for Parliament in Ano South West during the New Patriotic Party's primaries but lost miserably, garnering only seven votes.

He suffered an even more tragic loss when his son, Jim Ofori Twumasi, died on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

His son was a final-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student.

Source: YEN.com.gh