Media personality and social media influencer Felicia Osei was caught enjoying a bowl of banku and okro soup in Dubai. Her sister Rocklyn Osei captured the moment on video, which was shared with their followers on TikTok and had many Ghanaians laughing.

The video showed Felicia busily enjoying the dish. Rocklyn seized the opportunity to tease her sister, filming Felicia as she ate the food.

Rocklyn remarked that Felicia had finally got the chance to eat proper Ghanaian food, something she had been craving since their arrival in Dubai. She suggested that the kind of food available in Dubai was not what Felicia's heart desired.

In the comments section of the video, fans joined in on Felicia's teasing and shared their personal experiences of finding it hard to eat foods in foreign countries they visited.

Felicia Osei and sister get folks laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Official_Kellyyy said:

So person can't eat in peace

Nana Kofi commented:

Felecia is a whole beautiful character...worked with her once and everyone was glad we chose her

Rossey403 reacted:

Please, ask of sankofa restaurant, at Drira. the best african foods..

prettywitty345 wrote:

Please let my madam eat for me waii feli you are so beautiful

Scantybae23 said:

Let’s her eat for us plsshe needs energy to dance

Felicia Osei and family

In another story, Onua FM/TV presenter Felicia Osei shared lovely pictures of herself, her mother, Linda Osei, and three siblings posing beautifully to commemorate Mother's Day.

Felicia and her siblings wore white tops on jeans, while Linda Osei slayed in a white dress with thigh-high cut. Many people gushed over the family pictures.

