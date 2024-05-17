Actor and movie director Lil Win was at the airport late at night to pick up Nollywood actor Francis Odega

The purpose of the Nigerian actor's visit is to be a guest at the premiere of Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana

Many people in the comment section of the videos talked about how hard-working Lil Win is, while others talked about the investment he had put into the movie

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win welcomed legendary Nigerian actor Francis Odega into the country as a guest for the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win and Francis Odega at the airport. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Lil Win welcomed Francis Odega late at night at KIA

In several videos that surfaced online, Lil Win was at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) around 11pm to welcome Francis Odega.

The purpose of the Nollywood actor's visit was to attend the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana, a movie directed by the Ghanaian actor.

In a brief interview, Lil Win stated that he had always been a fan of the Nigerian actor, adding that he has watched many of his movies.

He also stated that he was happy that Mr Odega made time to fly into the country to attend his movie premiere. The Nigerian actor was on set and had to ask the movie director for permission.

Below is a video of Lil Win meeting Francis Odega at the airport.

Reactions as Lil Win flew in Nigerian actor Francis Odega for the premiere of A Country Called Ghana movie

Many people in the comment section of the post applauded Lil Win for working hard to prepare for the movie's premiere.

Others also talked about the promotion strategy he had embarked on since announcing the premiere date, such as flaunting branded luxury cars, t-shirts and sweaters, to mention a few.

Below are the remarks from Ghanaians.

justiceappiaheffah said:

Masa u deserve award this year … Heeer Lil Win.. No size

thenanaquophi said:

He’s really doing well. I just hope nothing discourages him because some of the comments

__maame_b said:

Oh, he has really tried the PR and everything. Let’s talk true for once. All the best tomorrow

lharmarlone__browser said:

His role is to be funny so if he says something like this you should be laughing stop being tib)m

melqgibs said:

The guy has really worked charlie … you can see he no dey sleep

africagist101 said:

Very happy for him, Ghana movie is raising again

ohemaa_trudy1 said:

Indeed Country is pronounced "Kuhn.tree" not the way u guys pronounce it, make use of your dict.

otf_money999 said:

Your own movie ein name you can't mention herrr liwin paaa

Below are videos of Lil Win waiting for Francis Odega at the Kotoka International Airport.

Lil Win revealed he spent over GH¢1.4 million on his upcoming movie

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in an interview with Joy Prime, revealed how much he spent on his film, A Country Called Ghana, which he is set to premiere on May 17, 2024.

The actor, who is currently on a media tour promoting the film, mentioned that he had spent over GH¢1.4 million on the project.

He mentioned that the movie's budget was spent on expensive cameras, housing, vehicles, and advertisement, and this was minus the amount he spent on the cast.

