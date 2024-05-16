Samini recently performed alongside Daddy Lumba and others at a concert in Wolverhampton in the UK

During his performance, the musician saw his 14-year-old daughter interacting with a guy in the audience

Fearing that the guy might be 'wooing' her, Samini brought the girl on stage and issued a warning to the guy to allow the 'small' girl to grow

Ghanaian musician Samini recently introduced one of his daughters to his fans while performing in the UK.

Samini recently joined Daddy Lumba for his Legend Night concerts in the UK. The first leg started in London on Monday, May 6, 2024, with surprise performances by Medikal and Shatta Wale.

A few days later, their train stopped in Wolverhampton, where Samini delivered a masterful performance to the excitement of concertgoers.

Midway through his performance, the My Own hitmaker called his daughter on stage. She arrived swiftly.

Samini brings daughter on stage during UK performance

After introducing her as one of his children, he noted that the girl may look tall, like an older adult, but she is 14.

He said he had seen someone trying to chat with her before she called her on stage. Thus, he cautioned the guys not to be deceived by the girl's looks.

"As I was standing on the stage, I was signalling to that because somebody was trying to wo my daughter. He is a hard a guy. But please let the children grow," he said and continued his performance.

After a while, Samini stopped the performance again and talked about the guy trying to plead innocence. He then invited his daughter, saying:

"She may look 17 but she is only 14. Please let them grow."

Watch Samini's video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh