Content creators in Ghana can now earn money from advertising revenue on Facebook

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is reported to have made this update on Thursday, June 27, 2024

The Marketing manager for TCL Ghana shared with YEN.com.gh how this development could boost content creators in Ghana

Before now, content creators with Ghanaian IP addresses were not eligible for Facebook monetisation unless they had a page management based in an eligible country.

Money can now be earned through Facebook in-stream ads, live ads, ads on reels, bonuses and subscriptions.

The development is expected to be a significant boost to content creators in Ghana

Before now, content creators with Ghanaian IP addresses were not eligible for Facebook monetisation unless they had a page management based in an eligible country.

Money can now be earned through Facebook in-stream ads, live ads, ads on reels, bonuses and subscriptions.

Popular content creator Wodemaya urged them to "take advantage of this huge opportunity."

How Facebook monetisation could help Ghana content creators?

Another content creator, Fixon Dennis, highlighted the development on his social media pages.

Dennis, who is also a marketing and retail manager at TCL Ghana, told YEN.com.gh that he was excited by the new monetisation opportunity.

He noted that some context creators in Ghana devote much time to their work but do not get adequate returns for their efforts.

Dennis believes money directly for their content is the ultimate motivator.

"Personally, this will help us make some money and take good care of ourselves... now our content is going to make money for us."

He also noted that this could continue to improve the standard of living and reduce unemployment.

Dennis believes this would also help content creators attract investment and improve their craft.

"Now I can show my earnings to an investor and say if you invest in me, we can all make this money, and you will get this percentage. This would help us create quality content," he explained.

Government proposes taxing Facebook, YouTube

YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Finance Minister Dr Alex Ampaabeng proposed taxing content creation and e-commerce sites.

He said these online sites, whether local or international, generate copious revenue from their Ghanaian clients and are not taxed.

He has also suggested revising tax laws to allow the taxation of Google, Facebook, YouTube and Tonaton, among others, to generate revenue and bolster the economy.

Meta-owned Facebook already charges value-added tax for advertisements on its platform in Ghana.

