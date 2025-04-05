Gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla has applauded the authorities of St Louis Senior High School for mentoring students to be responsible and intelligent ladies

Odehyieba Priscilla disclosed in a viral video that some students at Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School struggle to pronounce the R and L

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that Zionfelix posted on his Instagram page

Odehyieba Priscilla, a rising Ghanaian gospel musician and current student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has passionately declared her alma mater, St. Louis Senior High School (SHS), to be the best girls' school in the country.

In a recent interview with blogger Felix Adomako, known as zionfelix, she expressed her heartfelt sentiments about her educational experience at St. Louis.

Odehyieba Priscilla emphasised that the students of St. Louis SHS are exceptionally well-mannered and disciplined, setting them apart from their peers at other institutions. She stated,

“If you are not disciplined, you can’t attend St. Louis Senior High School. St. Louis is the best. We are the pacesetters; we set the standard for others to follow.”

Highlighting the school’s achievements, Odehyieba Priscilla noted their impressive track record in academics and extracurricular activities.

“For the past two years, we have won the super zonal competition. We are also the only girls' school from the Ashanti Region that consistently reaches the semi-finals in the National Maths and Science Quiz. This is a testament to our exceptional academic progress."

Odehyieba Priscilla went on to compliment her classmates, and she even addressed specific challenges faced by some students in Yaa Asantewaa Girls School.

“We have beautiful, intelligent girls, but I don't want to sound boastful.” However, she did not shy away from comparing other local institutions. She humorously referred to Yaa Asantewaa SHS, St. Monica’s SHS, and Kumasi Girls SHS as akin to primary schools in terms of their academic standing."

“Some Yaa Asantewaa students struggle with the pronunciation of 'R' and 'L'.” In her opinion, only Wesley Girls’ School in Cape Coast can be reasonably compared to St. Louis SHS."

The video of Odehyieba Priscilla comparing St Louis SHS to Yaa Asantewaa Girls is below:

Odehyieba Priscilla slays in a short hairstyle

Gospel musician Odehyieba Priscilla looked effortlessly chic in a stylish ensemble and short hairstyle for her video shoot.

The young style influencer looked elegant in heavy makeup that matched her skin tone, perfectly defined eyebrows, bold eyeshadow colours and glossy lipstick as she posed for the cameras.

The video of Odehyieba Priscilla's new look is below:

Odehyieba Priscilla gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Odehyieba Priscilla, an 18-year-old famous gospel singer, who was accepted to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region.

This comes after she graduated from St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi last year. Numerous admirers have been impressed by videos of her initial moments at the institution that have appeared on social media.

