Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has met the expectations of her fans after she flaunted her tummy on Instagram after giving birth to her first child

Aba Dope maintained a level of privacy about her pregnancy, only sharing the exciting news with a select group of close friends before announcing it to the public

Some social media users have commented on TikToker Aba Dope's sleek postpartum body on Instagram

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, has proudly showcased her postpartum body on Instagram as she celebrates the arrival of her first child.

The food entrepreneur has made a remarkable comeback, effortlessly slipping into a stylish corset dress that accentuated her figure during a recent private event.

On this occasion, the style influencer captivated her audience in a stylish long-sleeve green custom-made gown highlighting her voluptuous silhouette.

Aba Dope choice of attire was complemented by a chic frontal lace hairstyle that elegantly cascaded down her shoulders, drawing admiration from all around.

The heavy makeup she sported featuring perfectly defined eyebrows, bold lashes, and a striking lip color further enhanced her natural beauty and made her stand out in the crowd.

The video of Aba Dope's new look is below:

Aba Dope features in McBrown's movie

Speculation regarding her pregnancy began to circulate when she made an appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s YouTube series, ‘Great and Mighty.’

During the episode, it was casually revealed that Aba Dope was five months along, catching many of her fans by surprise.

Known for her candid and often unconventional views on relationships and marriage, Aba Dope has never hesitated to voice her opinions.

Aba Dope expressed heartfelt gratitude to her friends in the public eye, including Serwaa Amihere, Joselyn Dumas, and Emelia Brobbey, for their unwavering support throughout her pregnancy journey.

Aba Dope shared a photo from the set of Nana Ama McBrown's new movie with this caption:

"Is the twins series GREATANDMIGHTY, when you meet a hero she fishes out some great potentials you never thought you even had , she works on your flaws and speak through your mind ,she makes you understand Gods timing is not that of a man ,she will never let you question yourself that Eiih how did I get this lucky because she knows you’re blessed you just needed an angel in a form of human like her ,she makes you be yourself and brings out the best in you ,IM A REAL HARDWORKING LADY ,meeting a HARD WORKING WOMAN LIKE @iamamamcbrown boasted me to do more …my story will be great and mighty series a whole SEASON…love you Nana @iamamamcbrown thanks for everything 😍🙌grateful heart ❤️"

Check out the photos below:

Aba Dope slays in a stylish white dress

In another recent Instagram post, she looked ethereal in a white spaghetti strap bodycon dress paired with a stylish trench coat for a glamorous photoshoot.

Her makeup was flawless, showcasing long, dramatic eyelashes, expertly defined eyebrows, and a glossy lip that perfectly accentuated her features.

The video of Aba Dope's stylish white outfit is below:

Aba Dope attends Moses Bliss' wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope, who made yet another bold fashion statement at the lavish wedding of Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn, where she joined fellow Ghanaians and Nigerian celebrities in support of the couple.

For this star-studded event, she enlisted one of the top glam teams, including a renowned gele stylist, to curate a unique and eye-catching style that aligned beautifully with her outfit.

Social media erupted with comments, with many users expressing their admiration for her outstanding fashion choices at the glamorous gathering.

