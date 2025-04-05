A trader who lost his goods in the Adum Market has got people talking after making an appeal regarding their current situation

He lamented that life has been tough and pleaded with wealthy individuals, particularly Ibrahim Mahama, to come to their aid

He also sought forgiveness from the Interior Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, for specific comments he made

One of the affected traders at the Adum Market who gained instant fame for criticising the government over the initial support offered after fire ravaged their shops has made a U-turn.

The young man went viral after lashing out at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for presenting food items to traders counting their losses.

This happened when the Interior Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, presented 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil only for the traders to reject the items and hoot at him.

In a video on TikTok, the young man who was not pleased by the donation criticised NADMO's decision, saying:

“They should come again. Looking at our situation, we are not refugees to be given rice and oil. The School Feeding Programme and our Muslim relatives breaking their fast soon will need these items more. They should be given to them.”

U-turn on decision to reject rice donation

Speaking in a recent interview, the young man spotted among other affected traders expressed gratitude to business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye to those who have supported them since the incident.

“Richard Nii Armah has done very well. The Ashanti Regional Minister has also shown concern. We thank everyone who has donated.”

Appeal to Ibrahim Mahama

He then expressed hope that more people, especially business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, would offer support.

In the case of Ibrahim Mahama, the young man disclosed that he and other traders are expecting him to come to their aid.

“We hope more donations come in. We would be glad if Ibrahim Mahama supports us. Many here are calling his name. Initially, when someone arrived, I even thought it was him.”

Adum traders apologise to Muntaka

When asked if he and the other traders would now accept rice donations from well-meaning individuals, the young man answered yes without hesitation.

He then apologised to Muntaka Mubarak and anyone who felt offended by their action when the bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil were presented to them.

“When we go home, even money for upkeep is a problem. If we have offended anyone, we plead for forgiveness so we can unite and find something to eat.”

“Whatever comes in, we would accept. At the time of the incident, we were still reeling from what had happened. Certain issues contributed to our reaction. But now, even if it’s gari, we will take it. If we offended Muntaka or anyone else, we are sorry,” he said looking remorseful.

He also expressed hope that the Asantehene would issue a declaration to ensure the traders receive adequate support.

Over 100 shops have been destroyed in the fire disaster that occurred on March 21, 2025, leaving victims devastated.

Watch the video below:

Bawumia donates to Adum market fire victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Adum Market to commiserate with the traders.

He donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to support reconstruction efforts.

The traders expressed gratitude to the former vice president for his gesture.

